Greta senior footballers proved they’re still one of the teams to beat after producing a stirring come-from-behind victory over the soaring North Wangaratta Hawks in front of their home crowd on Saturday.

The Blues were behind for most of the game but hit the front when it mattered most, taking a seven-point win, 12.6 (78) to 10.11 (71).

Despite making it to the grand final last year, Greta entered the match as slight underdogs against the Hawks, who had picked up a series of impressive results in recent weeks.

It was the Hawks who would strike first, with Jacob Bartlett and Corey Smith kicking true within the opening few minutes to help their team lead by almost three goals at quarter time.

Greta started to work into their own game after the quarter time huddle, and while they found more of the footy they weren’t able to make it count on the scoreboard.

The joy for the Blues would come in the third term, when they were able to bring the margin from 21 points at half time to just five points at the final change.

Game on.

North Wangaratta’s kicking may have ultimately cost them, only scoring two goals from their five scoring shots while Greta were more clinical when called upon.

Greta coach Chris Dube said the ability for his team to scrap out a challenging and gutsy result was heartening.

“It was a strong performance in the sense that we weren’t at our best – I think both sides would like to do a few things differently, but it was pleasing for our mob to get the four points considering it was a tale of two halves with the way we played,” he said.

“We have a really clear picture internally of what our good football looks like, and I think we probably gave North Wang a bit of a jump early.

“We were fortunate they kicked a bit inaccurate, it could’ve been a different result at half-time, but once we changed a couple of things, both structurally and mentally, we were able to get on top.

“I think North Wang had our measure comfortably in the first half, but I think over the course of the second half, we did.

“It was nice to respond and it obviously got very tight late, and both sides were throwing everything at it, but in some respects, I think we kept our heads for a little longer and got the result.”

For North Wangaratta, Billy Raggett, Kyle McQuade were strong, with Corey Smith leading the way with four goals, while Greta’s Al Jacka, Brenton Newbold and Cody Crawford were impressive.

“A couple of our really strong performers on Saturday did do it in different ways,” Dube said.

“Cody was both a ruckman and a rover, and that’s a wonderful luxury when you’ve got a 6’4” mobile forward pocket as I call him.

“Al is probably a produce of us becoming a more connected side every game, and I’ve said that in regard to adding four or five new regular faces.

“It was just going to take time, and on Saturday I felt like it came together for Al.

“It was Al Jacka of old in some respects, and he played a bit of dirty ball because that’s what we needed, and there were other times when it was a 50-metre goal and it was all class.”

In other matches around the league, Bright held off a challenge from Moyhu to go a game clear on top of the ladder, coming in 16.13 (109) to the Hoppers’ 10.7 (67).

Bonnie Doon bounced back with a comprehensive 22-point win over Milawa, 12.6 (78) to 8.8 (56).

King Valley picked up their first win of the season away at Goorambat, the Roos coming home with the points 12.7 (79) to 6.10 (46).

Whorouly coach Michael Newton had a day out, kicking 16 goals to help the Lions to a 34.13 (217) to 3.9 (27) win over Tarrawingee.