Comebacks and close finishes light up volleyball courts

A remarkable comeback, an extraordinary foot save and three closely contested matches kept players and spectators entertained at Wangaratta Volleyball Association on Wednesday 4 November. The development squad delivered another strong showing, with new trainer Tara coming on board to introduce fresh skills and drills. Her involvement is fantastic news for the association, helping developing players build their skills and confidence. In the senior competition, Too Right’s clash with Peaked at High School produced a dramatic opening set. Facing six set points, Peaked staged a remarkable recovery, with Alice serving six consecutive points to help turn the set around and secure a 26–24 win. Alice, Riley and Tara were strong performers for Peaked, while Richard and Chris helped Too Right recover from the early setback. Too Right took the second set 25–22 before finishing strongly with a 25–15 third set to claim the match two sets to one. The Rookies and PC also fought out a competitive encounter, finishing with just one point separating their overall totals. Teo and Kai impressed for The Rookies as they claimed the opening two sets 25–23 and 25–18. Dan and Andy were among PC’s best, helping their team respond with a convincing 25–17 win in the final set. The Rookies secured the match two sets to one, with a narrow 67–66 advantage on total points. Teo also provided one of the night’s most memorable moments, producing an extraordinary foot save that rocketed across the net to win the point, much to everyone’s amazement. Rivals faced a determined challenge from Power 6 in another match that went down to the third set. With River and Josh among their standout players, Rivals raced through the opening set 25–8. Power 6 responded strongly, with Will and Hunter helping their side turn the tables to take the second set 25–15. The third set was a tense battle, with neither team giving ground easily. Rivals eventually edged ahead to claim it 26–24 and secure a two-sets-to-one victory. With every senior match finishing two sets to one, it was a night that showcased the competition’s close contests, individual skill and fighting spirit. Wangaratta Volleyball Association is keen to welcome more players to its Wednesday night competition at the Wangaratta Sports and Aquatic Centre. Training begins at 5.30pm, with the first matches starting at 6.10pm.