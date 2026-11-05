Consistency key for tyro Colts

For City Colts, it’s less about wins, losses and milestones, but more about consistently churning out consistently solid performances on the pitch. The Colts are the only team in the A grade competition without a win to their name so far this season, with their young and developing squad learning vital lessons week on week. The experienced Kent Braden said the rest of the list was just lacking some time in the middle in their fledgling careers, and the focus was on continual improvement and consistent performance. “It’s been a little bit of a struggle,” he said. “We had chances to win the first two games against Delatite and Beechworth, and probably a lack of experience cost us with that, then we got outplayed by Rovers and Maggies in the last two weeks. “We’ve just been a bit too inconsistent with the performance, that sums up where we’re at at the moment.” One of the clear areas for improvement was the team’s bowling efforts, namely restricting batters and building pressure with the ball – in their first four matches, and 28 separate spells, a bowler has gone for less than four runs an over just six times, and three of those were Braden. “Most of the boys have been going at 5.5-6 an over which leads to oppositions scores around that 220-240 mark which, given where we’re at, we’re finding a bit hard to chase down or set that kind of total,” Braden said. “We’re not missing by much, but we’re missing by enough. “If we set offside fields, we’re straying onto the pads a bit, and if we set straight fields we’re straying a bit too far outside off stump. “So we’re just trying to be consistent with setting offside fields, going back to basics. “That’s something we’re working on at training, just getting a few tricks and being a bit more consistent with the areas we bowl, and hopefully that work we’re doing leads to a bit more consistent performances.” With an eye to building up this young team, Braden said it would take time in the middle for it to happen, but it will happen. “A lot of our guys just haven’t played enough A grade cricket at the moment, and that’s through no fault of their own, you’ve got to start somewhere,” he said. “We’ll get the games into them. “You look at your Mitch Howes and your Will Creeds, it’s taken them a bit to get back to that A grade level, they haven’t played for a long time. “As long as we can keep the confidence around the group and the morale up, I think going forward we’ll keep improving and keep getting better. “Hopefully a win’s not too far around the corner but at the moment we’re just trying to be the best version of what we can.” The Colts return home to the Barr Reserve this weekend to host Ovens Valley United, who are at the other end of the spectrum, with frugal bowlers and power hitters, sitting third overall. “With the bat, we want to try and bat our 45 overs, take it as deep as possible,” Braden said. “The Barr’s been pretty quick so far this year, so if we score anywhere between that 180-200 mark, it gives us a chance. “With the ball, someone’s probably going to go at six an over, but hopefully we can get a few to go at three an over and restrict their scoring a bit. “They’ve got a fair bit of power with their batting, and their results so far have been pretty good. “We’re under no illusions we’ll have our work cut out, but you never know, cricket’s a funny game.” The match at Bill O’Callaghan Oval commences at 12.30pm this Saturday. In other round five A grade matches, Rovers United Bruck heads up to Beechworth, the Lakers are at home to Benalla Bushrangers, and Wangaratta Magpies host Delatite Devils.