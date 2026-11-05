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Consistency key for tyro Colts

<p>IMPROVEMENTS COMING: Alasdair Brett and the City Colts will need to be on song with bat and ball if they want to be competitive against Ovens Valley United this weekend. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie</p>\\n
<p>IMPROVEMENTS COMING: Alasdair Brett and the City Colts will need to be on song with bat and ball if they want to be competitive against Ovens Valley United this weekend. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie</p>\\n

IMPROVEMENTS COMING: Alasdair Brett and the City Colts will need to be on song with bat and ball if they want to be competitive against Ovens Valley United this weekend. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie

Can the Colts stifle the Tigers?
Nathan de Vries
November 5, 2026 • 05:00

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