A slim chance is still a chance.

Wangaratta Magpies won through to the WDCA A grade T20 grand final in spectacular fashion on the weekend after a thrilling win over Ovens Valley United.

In order to make the decider, the Magpies needed to not only defeat the wily Tigers, but also for Rovers United Bruck to fall to Benalla Bushrangers.

Incredibly, that’s exactly what happened.

The Magpies managed to chase OVU’s 7/120 total with one wicket in hand off the last ball of the innings, a stunning achievement which will see them face off against Yarrawonga Mulwala for the title.

Wangaratta’s bowling attack was at the peak of their powers, with only three Tigers making it to double figures

Ovens Valley’s Seamus Phillips (49 off 45) was the lone bastion of resistance for the Tigers.

Regular wickets and tight bowling kept the run rate from ballooning out, as the ‘Pies went ahead in the game.

David Killen (3/18 off four) was the pick of the bowlers, while Tom Rosser (2/8 off two) and James Thewlis (2/14 off four) chipped in with wickets.

Chris Clement bowled very well without success, finishing with 0/13 from his four overs, while the batsmen were able to get on top of Tyler Nanson (0/40 off four) and Jarryd Wallace (0/17 off one).

Magpies skipper Cooper Matheson said his side bowled well to keep the total manageable.

“We thought we were going to keep them under 100 at one point, but 120, you’d back yourself to get a run a ball most of the time, so we were happy to keep them to 120,” he said.

“It was a bit of a different Showies pitch, it was a bit sticky because of the rain on Thursday night – it was still a good wicket, but there was a bit of life in it.

“Jimmy’s awesome, his economy is always tight, and Clemmo’s first over went for a little bit but then after that he was tight.

“We’ve got eight blokes in our team who can bowl, so if someone’s not quite bowling how we want them or to our plans, we can change it up pretty quick.”

With a run a ball needed from the outset of the innings, the Magpies ran into trouble in the first over when Matheson edged one behind, gone for a duck.

Composed innings from James Thewlis (21 off 18) at three and Jack Davies (21 off 26) at five kept momentum going for the ‘Pies, but it was Nic Bonwick who would kindle the fire.

Bonwick’s vital knock of 40 from 32 would keep the Magpies ahead of the required run rate, but he would be bowled off the last delivery of the 19th over.

The Magpies needed 11 runs from the final over, with singles coming from the first two deliveries, before Tom Rosser bombed a half volley over cow corner for a maximum.

Some quick running off the next ball would level the scores before Rosser holed out to mid on – fortunately for the Magpies, Chris Clement was able to squeeze a single over the covers for the win.

Matheson said he was happy with how deep the list batted.

“One thing we’ve spoken about with the middle order is we say we bat deep and we haven’t really shown it too much this year, but on the weekend we showed it,” he said.

“Bottles [Bonwick] making 40, Tommy Rosser hitting a six off the fourth-last ball, it was unreal the way it panned out.

“Bottles batted unreal, his game sense was perfect.

“While he was out there, we always felt like we had a bit of control, and even when Tommy Rosser came out at the end, he’s a very good number nine.

“The belief is definitely there – we played in two grand finals last year, we’re in this one now, we’ve added Dave [Killen] and Nanno [Tyler Nanson], they’ve bought in and want to do well and win, so the belief is definitely there.

“We’ve just got to sort out some selection dramas now, which is the fun part.”

The Magpies take on Yarrawonga Mulwala in the T20 grand final on Saturday, 20 December from 4pm at the Wangaratta Showgrounds.