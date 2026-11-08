Alwis tons up for Tigers; Lakers and Rovers too classy

Ovens Valley United superstar Geeth Alwis smashed his fourth ton for the club during the Tigers’ 81-run win over City Colts at Bill O’Callaghan Oval on Saturday. Batting first, the Tigers posted 245 all out, built off the back of Alwis’ 121 from 102 balls, an innings which included 13 fours and a towering six. There were plenty of other contributors, with young gun Noah White sticking around long enough to make a run-a-ball 30, while Daniel Saville (26 from 29) and Dylan Bursill (28 off 30) also got starts. The tail collapsed, with the bottom five batters making just three runs between them, with three ducks. Hugh Spring (4/32 off 7.4) would eventually claim the prized wicket of Alwis, while Luca Solimo (2/53 from nine) and Alasdair Brett (1/30 off seven) were also effective. With a substantial total ahead of them, the Colts needed to go massive with the bat, and it started well. Aaron Thrum and Kent Braden would put on 79 runs together before Braden was rapped on the pads and adjudged LBW by Joe Monk on 49. Thrum was the next to depart, caught off the bowling of White for 31, and when Alwis got through Ben Feldtmann (six off 26) the collapse was on. Ultimately, the Tigers bowled a tight enough line and length to limit the Colts’ scoring opportunities. Elsewhere, Yarrawonga Mulwala continued their unbeaten season in a high-scoring shootout with Benalla Bushrangers. The Lakers set Benalla 203 to win, with Devlin Webb (75 from 110) and Zac Fraser (31 from 34) doing the bulk of the scoring. Xavier De Fazio was on fire with the ball, picking up 4/38 from seven overs of beguiling spin. Unfortunately for the Bushrangers, there were too many passengers, with the Lakers able to rip through the middle order. While there were some signs of resistance from De Fazio (20 off 38) and Brendan Hoornweg (17 off eight), it’s tough to chase down a score of over 200 when eight batters make single digit scores. Angus Heslin was the damage dealer, finishing with brilliant figures of 4/28 from his nine overs. Meanwhile, Rovers United Bruck came back from Baarmutha Park with a five-wicket win over Beechworth Wanderers. The Wanderers managed just 133 from 42 overs before they were bowled out, with Jacob Schonafinger claiming 6/22 from eight overs. Lewis Richards (48 from 93 balls) provided the home team with some life, but couldn’t do much against the top-tier Hawks attack. The chase hit a speedbump early when opener nick Jardim was run out, but solid knocks from Charith Perera (29 off 46), Jonty Oliver (22 off 38) and Schonafinger (45* from 41) put a massive dent in the target required. The Hawks needed just 27.1 overs, with Schonafinger belting a boundary to secure the win.