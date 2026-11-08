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Alwis tons up for Tigers; Lakers and Rovers too classy

<p>CARVED: Geeth Alwis recorded his fourth ton in the WDCA against City Colts, smashing 121 from 102 balls, striking at 118.62. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie</p>\\n
<p>CARVED: Geeth Alwis recorded his fourth ton in the WDCA against City Colts, smashing 121 from 102 balls, striking at 118.62. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie</p>\\n

CARVED: Geeth Alwis recorded his fourth ton in the WDCA against City Colts, smashing 121 from 102 balls, striking at 118.62. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie

It was a day for the batters
Nathan de Vries
November 8, 2026 • 04:37
Updated, November 8, 2026 • 04:38

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