After a whirlwind week of competition and fun, the rising stars of junior cricket in the region were recognised for their achievements.

The North East Region Six Junior Country Week Carnival wrapped up on Sunday, with the presentation night held that evening at the Commercial Club, Albury.

The Wangaratta and District Cricket Association claimed victory in two of the four divisions contested all week, but the individual talents of the players were on full display.

Luca Solimo (City Colts) and Baxter McLeod (Rovers United Bruck) were named joint Bowler of the Carnival, having both taken nine wickets across the week at an average under 13.

Beechworth’s Taylor Thomson capped of an outstanding week with the Batter of the Carnival award, having scored 280 runs averaging 93.33, with two 50s across the week and a century in the under 15 final to his name.

The overall Player of the Carnival award went to Beechworth’s George Pfahlert, who dominated the under 12 competition.

Pfahlert scored 175 runs while only being dismissed once, with three consecutive half centuries, while taking seven wickets at seven with the ball.

WDCA players also featured prominently in the Team of the Week, with Thomson, McLeod, Solimo, Pfahlert, Charles Herbet (Ovens Valley United) and Jimi Pell (City Colts) named in the squad.

The WDCA junior competition will continue from Friday, 30 January.