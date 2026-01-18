The 2025/26 Wangaratta and District Cricket League season is back underway, with juniors and seniors heading out to the middle for the first time in the new year.

The senior competition was due to restart last weekend, but was cancelled due to the uncertainty created due to the ongoing bushfire situation across the state.

In the A grade competition, Rovers United Bruck continued their perfect run in the one-day campaign, defeating Benalla Bushrangers by eight runs at the gorgeous Gardens Oval.

After winning the toss and batting first, the Hawks posted a competitive total of 6/201 from their 45 over allotment.

It was a short stay at the crease for Charith Perera, who fell for just 11 runs after averaging over 36 for the season, but the innings was carried on by fellow opener Ryan Collier.

Collier would top score for the innings, bringing up his half century off 80 balls before going on to make 55 from 92 balls.

It wasn’t a one-man show, with plenty of Hawks batters putting together strong showings with the willow.

Reid McNamara made 30 off 39 at a decent clip, hitting four boundaries and a maximum, while skipper Matt Whitten clobbered and unbeaten 37 at just shy of a run a ball.

Jacob Schonafinger (29 off 32) and Josh O’Donohue (24 off 47) would keep the runs flowing through the middle order, while Brady Bartlett missed out with a four-ball stay in the middle, making just two runs.

The Bushrangers shared the bowling duties well, with six separate bowlers taking a wicket during the innings.

The standout bowler was Dale Stratton, who took 1/30 off his nine overs, with a commendable economy rate of 3.33.

Conor Brodie (1/20 off five), Fletcher Paul (1/20 off five) and James Ladd (1/38 off nine) all were in the wickets, while Vaughan Kirk (1/42 off eight) and Mitchell Cooney (1/22 off three) copped a bit of tap.

With the target set, the Hawks’ bowlers went to work, but it was Benalla who struck the first blow.

Bushrangers skipper Brayden Stepien was at his explosive best, smashing 42 from 34 balls, finding the rope five times and clearing it twice in a display of clean power-hitting.

Together with Jonty Priest (36 off 56), the partnership would grow to 63, before it was undone by a sharp piece of glovework from the Ryan Collier as Stepien attempted to ramp Brady Bartlett, snicking it behind the stumps.

Bartlett would get the next breakthrough, skittling Vishal Sharma for four, while brilliant fielding from Eddie Jones led to Priest being run out for 36.

With Benalla sitting on 3/94, the Hawks kept the pressure on through the middle overs, and despite solid knocks from James Carboon (25 off 49) and Dylan Barber (24 off 37), the Bushrangers were struggling.

With their strike bowlers coming back on, RUB would take 4/27 in eight overs, with Jacob Schonafinger taking the last two wickets in two balls.

Elsewhere, Ovens Valley United had to split the points with Beechworth after rain caused the game to be called early.

The Tigers posted 8/238 thanks to brilliant batting from Joel Jordan (73 off 62) and Geeth Alwis (68 off 77).

The Wanderers were well on track, sitting at 5/231 with tremendous knocks from Brenton Surrey (85 off 91) and Will Prebble (64 off 69).

However, in the 41st over, the heavens opened, and the match wasn’t able to be completed.