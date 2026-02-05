We’ve been waiting for this one.

This Saturday, Wangaratta Magpies head across to Myrtleford’s McNamara Reserve to face the Tigers on their home deck in a match steeped with history and more than a few scars for both outfits.

The two sides have developed a fierce rivalry over the years, and this season’s clashes haven’t been any different.

The Tigers hammered the ‘Pies to the tune of 32 runs in their first one-dayer, while the Magpies bit back with a thrilling one-wicket win off the last ball in their T20.

But the main story revolves around new Magpies recruits Harkaran Mann and Akhil Kumar.

Mann had been slated to re-join the Tigers after playing the 2022/23 season for Ovens Valley, before a stunning about-turn saw him land with the Magpies, alongside associate Kumar.

Despite only playing the single game so far, the pair have already put the competition on notice, with Mann smashing 71 off 64 balls and Kumar taking 5/24 off 8.2 overs.

After having three weekends of competition off – one due to fires, one due to heat, and a general bye over the Australia Day weekend – they’ll want to prove themselves once again.

Skipper Cooper Matheson said the pair were finding their feet in the club, but said it was frustrating with the lack of cricket in the new year.

“They're loving it, they’re just disappointed they haven’t played much cricket since they got here,” he said.

“It’s not very ideal, really, missing round one and having Australia Day weekend off when Australia Day wasn’t even on the weekend.

“They probably should’ve moved the game we missed to that week to get a bit of cricket in.

“We pay our rego, we want to play cricket, we don’t want to have three weeks off in the first four.

“I think everyone, not just us, will be going into this week a bit rusty – it’s like we had a Christmas break again.”

With the heat abating enough for the squad to get back in the nets, the Magpies were preparing for a tough challenge with plenty of back-and-forth.

“It’ll be a very good contest, there are a few blokes in our side who are pretty keen for it,” Matheson said.

“I didn’t play the other game when they beat us, but I think there were a few words said to a few of our boys, so I think there’s going to be a bit on the line.

“When you’re playing in a bit of a dead rubber, you kind of take your foot off the pedal a bit - against them, a full 45 overs in the field, it’ll be top notch stuff, we’ll be up and about, not letting anything leak.

“They’ve beaten us a few times in the last few years, so it’ll be good to get one back.”

Ovens Valley United captain Seamus Phillips said his team was looking forward to going to work against their old comrade and the Magpies.

“There’ll be a little bit of tension on Saturday, but I can’t imagine too much,” he said.

“We’ve got plans for both of their recruits, and I reckon we’ll be able to limit their impact on the game pretty well.

“They’ve obviously changed up their side, we know what Harky’s about, he’s a pretty good bat, but I reckon our bowlers will be able to keep him pretty quiet.

“There’s a lot of firepower in that Maggies line-up, but they get frustrated and bored very quickly if they’re not scoring at seven or eight an over.

“I’m sure if we look after the run rate, they’ll get themselves out.”

The Magpies take on Ovens Valley United from 12.30pm on Saturday at McNamara Reserve.