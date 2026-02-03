Victorian clubs, associations, schools, and local governments are encouraged to apply for the 2025-26 Australian Cricket Infrastructure Fund.

The Australian Cricket Infrastructure Fund (ACIF) provides funding for community cricket facility projects, supporting the development of quality, inclusive facilities that enable more people to play, watch and enjoy cricket.

Applications for the 2025-26 ACIF opened Monday, 2 February and close at 5pm on Friday, 27 March.

Victorian cricket continues to lead the way nationally, with 57 projects funded in the 2024-25 season, helping to surpass $300 million in partnered investment with Federal, State and local governments since the ACIF’s inception in 2019.

This continued success highlights the ACIF as a significant opportunity for Victorian cricket stakeholders to invest in fit-for-purpose facilities that support participation growth and long-term sustainability across the state.

Cricket Victoria CEO Nick Cummins said the continued growth of the ACIF reflects the strong collaboration between cricket and government at all levels.

“The Australian Cricket Infrastructure Fund continues to deliver real outcomes for local communities by enabling vital facility upgrades across Victoria,” he said.

“Surpassing $300 million in partnered investment is a significant milestone and demonstrates the shared commitment to providing safe, inclusive and high-quality facilities that support cricket participation at every level.”

Cricket Victoria Local Government and Infrastructure Manager Callum Dean said the fund plays a critical role in supporting the evolving needs of community cricket.

“Facilities are a cornerstone of participation, whether that’s accommodating growing junior and female player numbers, improving accessibility, or ensuring venues remain welcoming community spaces,” Dean said.

“The ACIF provides a valuable opportunity for clubs, councils and schools to work together to deliver infrastructure that meets the needs of their local cricket community, now and into the future.”

The ACIF is open to all clubs, associations, schools, councils and cricket facility managers, acknowledging the important role these partners play in providing and maintaining facilities for community cricket across Victoria.

The ACIF provides funding in the following two categories:

Community Cricket Infrastructure Grant – Minor: up to $15,000

Community Cricket Infrastructure Grant – Major: $15,001 – $40,000

Please note that the maximum grant amount available is up to 50 per cent of the total project cost.

Applications of more than $40,000 will be considered on a case-by-case basis under the Strategic Cricket Infrastructure Funding category.

Projects under this category will generally be multi-faceted and provide a broad regional benefit for cricket.

To apply for a grant in the 2025-26 ACIF Program, head to https://www.cricketvictoria.com.au/clubs-support/grants.

For support in completing ACIF applications or for more information, contact Cricket Victoria’s Local Government & Infrastructure Manager, Callum Dean at cdean@cricketvictoria.com.au.