Ovens Valley Independent to launch campaign pledging stronger, safer communities

Local electrician, trade teacher and community football coach Steve Manning will launch his Independent campaign for Ovens Valley on Saturday where he will outline his commitment to improved services for our region, including better mental health support and access to care. The launch marks a return to public campaigning, with Mr Manning pledging to build on the legacy of Independent representation in the region, including Cathy McGowan and Helen Haines, to work with communities and pursue practical solutions that reflect the needs of Ovens Valley. The launch will feature three key policy priorities: ● Mental health support before crisis: Improving access to local mental health services, specialist care and outreach, with better coordination and follow-up so people can stay connected to care and access practical support when they need it. ● Safer roads and a funded bridge plan: Sustained investment in priority regional road repairs and a funded agreement between Victoria and NSW to deliver the replacement Yarrawonga–Mulwala bridge. ● 24-hour policing in Cobram: Advocating for the funding and staffing needed to provide round-the-clock access to Cobram Police Station while protecting patrols and emergency response across surrounding communities. Community members are welcome to attend, meet Mr Manning and share the issues they want their state representative to address. Further policy announcements will follow in the coming weeks.