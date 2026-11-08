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Dual tons lift Magpies to victory

<p>MAIDEN TON: Jack Davies reached triple figures for the first time for the Magpies, finishing with 105*. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie</p>\\n
<p>MAIDEN TON: Jack Davies reached triple figures for the first time for the Magpies, finishing with 105*. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie</p>\\n

MAIDEN TON: Jack Davies reached triple figures for the first time for the Magpies, finishing with 105*. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie

A maiden century and an injury-plagued knock ensured Magpies dominance
Nathan de Vries
November 8, 2026 • 02:34
Updated, November 8, 2026 • 02:35

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