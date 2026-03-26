Last week, the junior talent in the Wangaratta and District Cricket Association gathered to celebrate the season that was and recognise the incredible efforts from players across the season, held at the Wangaratta Turf Club on Wednesday

Full list of award winners.

Under 12

Blue Division Batting Aggregate: Tyler Mullavey (Rutherglen United) – 356 runs.

Blue Division Batting Average: Thenuk Alwis (Ovens Valley United) - 307 runs @ 307.

Blue Division Bowling Aggregate: Beau Sanderson (Ovens Valley United) – 15 wickets.

Blue Division Bowling Average: Linuk Alwis (Ovens Valley United) – 10 wickets @ 1.80.

Blue Division Golden Gloves: Beau Sanderson (Ovens Valley United), Bridie Kay (Wangaratta Magpies), Rylan Harris (Ovens Valley United) – 5 dismissals.

Blue Division Fielding Award: George McCurdy (Greta) - 7 catches.

Blue Division Champion Player: Beau Sanderson (Ovens Valley United) – 580 points.

Gold Division Batting Aggregate: Edward Clancy (Benalla Bushrangers) – 372 runs.

Gold Division Batting Average: Edward Clancy (Benalla Bushrangers) – 372 runs @ 124.

Gold Division Bowling Aggregate: Jake Gray (City Colts) – 15 wickets.

Gold Division Bowling Average: Jake Gray (City Colts) - 15 wickets @ 6.70.

Gold Division Golden Gloves: Lewis Henderson (City Colts), Jake Gray (City Colts), Nicholas Liddell (City Colts) – 3 dismissals.

Gold Division Fielding Award: Edward Clancy (Benalla Bushrangers) – 8 catches, 2 run outs.

Gold Division Champion Player: Edward Clancy (Benalla Bushrangers) – 582 points.

Under 14

Batting Aggregate: Thomas Snell (Benalla Bushrangers) – 393 runs.

Batting Average: Louis Sanderson (Ovens Valley United) – 370 runs @ 370.

Bowling Aggregate: Jack Spring (City Colts) - 15 wickets.

Bowling Average: Kieran Hope (Greta) – 10 wickets @ 5.40.

Golden Gloves: Mitch McMasters (Ovens Valley United) – 10 dismissals.

Fielding Award: Byron Dodd (Yarrawonga Mulwala) – 9 catches, 1 run out.

Champion Player: Thomas Snell (Benalla Bushrangers) – 518 points.

U15 All Girls Cricket League

Batting Aggregate: Stephanie Parsons (Rovers United Bruck) – 233 runs.

Batting Average: Stephanie Parsons (Rovers United Bruck) – 233 runs @ 77.70.

Bowling Aggregate: Phoebe Cresswell (Rovers United Bruck) – 11 wickets.

Bowling Average: Phoebe Cresswell (Rovers United Bruck) – 11 wickets @ 4.80.

Golden Gloves: Kirsty Plevnik (Yarrawonga Mulwala) – 4 dismissals.

Fielding Award: Ava Penney (Wangaratta Magpies) – 2 catches, 4 run outs.

Champion Player: Stephanie Parsons (Rovers United Bruck) – 363 points.

Under 16

Batting Aggregate: Noah White (Beechworth-Ovens Valley United) – 337 runs.

Batting Average: Noah White (Beechworth-Ovens Valley United) – 337 runs @ 84.30.

Bowling Aggregate: Gus Marek (City Colts), Hugh Spring (City Colts) – 12 wickets.

Bowling Average: Luca Solimo (City Colts) – 10 wickets @ 6.70.

Golden Gloves: Angus Leavold (Benalla Bushrangers) – 7 dismissals.

Fielding Award: Koby Middleton (Delatite) – 7 catches.

Champion Player: Luca Solimo (City Colts) – 543 points.

Kookaburra Player of the Year: Gus Marek (City Colts) – 333 runs @ 41.63, 12 wickets @ 7.10, 543 PlayHQ points.

Junior Volunteer of the Year: Matt Wollington (Yarrawonga Mulwala).