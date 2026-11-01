Magpies’ batters fire to victory; Yarra and Tigers continue dominance

Wangaratta Magpies A grade cricketers blasted 237 on their way to an 89-run win over City Colts on Saturday, a sure sign the side is growing week on week. Winning the toss and batting, the Magpies were bolstered by the additions of experienced players Jack Davies, Fraser Ellis, Jarryd Wallace and Matt Prestianni, with Davies and Connor Dennis setting the tone early at the Bill O'Callaghan oval. After the early departure of James Thewlis, Davies would hold down an end while his partners fell around him. Davies would be dismissed just shy of his half century, 45 from 71 balls, with the Magpies sitting at 5/97. The runs would come from the middle order, with Ellis bombing 80 off 68 balls, and Jarryd Wallace hammering 42 from 51 deliveries to help the Magpies past 200 and to a very defensible 237 all out. Young guns Alasdair Brett (3/36 off 8.5) and Hugh Spring (3/52 from eight) were among the wickets, while the experienced Kent Braden was at his frugal best with 2/17 off nine overs. With a target ahead of them, plenty of City Colts batters were able to get starts, but weren’t able to go on with it and build partnerships, with consistent wickets falling. They lost their first with the score on 28, but none of the top five scored more than 17 runs before they were dismissed. Signs of life were shown from Will Creed (26 off 49) and Ned Gorman (52 from 38), but the Colts never looked likely, with Wangaratta’s Oscar Edwards finishing with 4/35 from his 7.3 overs. Elsewhere, Yarrawonga Mulwala obliterated Beechworth Wanderers to the tune of 169 runs at Baarmutha Park. The Lakers won the toss and batted, posting 5/258 before rolling Beechworth for 89 in just under 28 overs. A spectacular unbeaten century from Lakers' number three bat Brock McCabe formed the backbone of the innings, a wonderful 110* from 123 balls, well supported by Zac Fraser (48 off 51). The run chase started about as badly as possible for Beechworth, losing opener Will Prebble first ball of the innings. Brenton Surry (27 off 36) would top score, as the Lakers' bowlers ran riot through the team, with Brock McCabe securing the three votes with his 4/14 off 4.3 overs. Over at Mansfield, Ovens Valley United successfully chased down Delatite’s 8/112 with seven wickets in hand in a brief 22.2 overs. Batting first on a difficult deck at Lords Reserve, the Devils were penned in for most of the innings, with only three batters making it to double figures. James Neary and Joe Monk were on the money early, dismissing the openers before a change of pace through Conner Forde (3/5 from four overs) and Chris Egan (1/18 off seven) tore the heart out of the innings. Delatite’s Nathan Goodes (28) and Nicholas Hoskin (24) offered some resistance, but time ran out before they could chase the target down. After four rounds of A grade cricket, Yarrawonga Mulwala are undefeated on top, followed by Rovers United Bruck, Ovens Valley United, and Benalla Bushrangers rounding out the upper four.