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Magpies’ batters fire to victory; Yarra and Tigers continue dominance

<p>MISFIRE: Ken Braden\\'s City Colts failed to launch with the bat in their loss to Wangaratta Magpies. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie</p>\\n
<p>MISFIRE: Ken Braden\\'s City Colts failed to launch with the bat in their loss to Wangaratta Magpies. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie</p>\\n

MISFIRE: Ken Braden's City Colts failed to launch with the bat in their loss to Wangaratta Magpies. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie

Round four of the one-day season started to separate out the ladder
November 1, 2026 • 05:15
Updated, November 1, 2026 • 05:16

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