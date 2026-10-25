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Magpies fall to Beechy, Tigers and Lakers bank wins

<p>STEP HIT: Nic Bonwick drives at one. PHOTO: Marc Bongers</p>\\n
<p>STEP HIT: Nic Bonwick drives at one. PHOTO: Marc Bongers</p>\\n

STEP HIT: Nic Bonwick drives at one. PHOTO: Marc Bongers

Beechworth, Yarra-Mul and OVU all triumphed
Nathan de Vries
October 25, 2026 • 02:51
Updated, October 25, 2026 • 02:51

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