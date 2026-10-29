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Cup day fun comes to Wangaratta

<p>CUP DAY THRILLS: Red Light Rachel was the latest winner at Wangaratta for Ben Brisbourne, with the local trainer hoping for more success at the Ovens Ford Melbourne Cup Day Races. PHOTO: Racing Photos</p>\\n
<p>CUP DAY THRILLS: Red Light Rachel was the latest winner at Wangaratta for Ben Brisbourne, with the local trainer hoping for more success at the Ovens Ford Melbourne Cup Day Races. PHOTO: Racing Photos</p>\\n

CUP DAY THRILLS: Red Light Rachel was the latest winner at Wangaratta for Ben Brisbourne, with the local trainer hoping for more success at the Ovens Ford Melbourne Cup Day Races. PHOTO: Racing Photos

Local trainers will turn out in force to entertain the crowds
Nathan de Vries
October 29, 2026 • 05:00

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