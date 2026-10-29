Cup day fun comes to Wangaratta

There’s no better place to be on Melbourne Cup Day than trackside enjoying the festivities – and maybe getting up on a few punts. The Wangaratta Turf Club will be abuzz all Tuesday long, as racegoers flock to take in the action and excitement of live racing and an abundance of hospitality at the Ovens Ford Melbourne Cup Day Races. Racing kicks off from 12.15pm, with the sixth and final race from 4.42pm, while the action from Flemington will be broadcast around the venue from 3pm. For local trainers, the Cup Day races is the perfect opportunity to continue to flaunt the talent in their stable in front of an adoring home crowd on the biggest day on the national racing calendar. Trainer Ben Brisbourne said it was always special when Cup Day rolls around again, particularly for local racing fans. “There’s always a good crowd there,” he said. “Things are okay, we’re having a few winners. “We’ve got a couple of nicer horses to run down over cup week down in Flemington which will be exciting, everyone’s looking forward to that.” While Brisbourne said the stable won’t have herds of horses running in Wangaratta on Cup Day, the local track had been treating him well in recent times. “We had a winner here at Wangaratta on Monday, Red Light Rachel (race four, $17), she won nicely after a couple of prep runs,” he said. “We’ll have a couple in the maidens, the first couple of races, which should be tough to beat, I’d imagine. “Mirraway in the mile maiden is probably the main one - we’re undecided on which one is going to show up in the 1300m maiden yet, but Mirraway in the mile maiden is probably our best chance of a winner at this meeting.” The Ovens Ford Melbourne Cup Day Races at the Wangaratta Turf Club is on Tuesday 3 November, with gates open from 11am before the first race at 12.15pm.