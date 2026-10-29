Depth concerns for Magpies

It hasn’t been the greatest start to the season for the Wangaratta Magpies. After making finals in both limited overs competitions last year, the ‘Pies have started their year with a 0-3 record and will look to bank their first win of the year against a similarly-struggling City Colts at the Barr Reserve. It’s been a headache for the Magpies, with a host of unavailable players over the first month of play, causing them to call upon fill-ins for one-offs, and rely heavily on some inexperienced, but competent, players. One of the biggest prolonged outs is skipper Cooper Matheson, who was slapped with an alarming six-match day suspension for a reported offence of “Inappropriate/deliberate physical contact with another player” with Ovens Valley United captain Seamus Phillips, who was suspended for the same incident. Walking off to a drinks break during their second round match, Matheson and Phillips were talking, with the rest of the Magpies fielders in tow. Umpires reportedly asked Matheson to move on, and when Phillips suddenly turned to his left, brief contact was made between the two players. The umpire said the situation was “intimidating” in his report, and while the report states the talk was “extremely negative, unnecessary and uncomplimentary”, no offensive, obscene or foul language was heard. Both clubs appealed the ban unsuccessfully, with the six-week sentence upheld – which is roughly 40 per cent of the entire senior one-day season - with three weeks suspended, held on a ‘good behaviour bond’ until the end of next season. Both players will be available in round six. “We’ve had a fair bit going on,” Matheson said. “Jacko’s [Davies] out, he’s just had a baby, I’m out, and we’ve had a few people unavailable as well, and it’s all just happened at the same time so it’s been pretty unfortunate for us. “We’ll start getting numbers back over the next few weeks. “It’s been tough going at the start, some people just have good excuses, they’ve all had reasons they can’t play. “I’ve said to the boys multiple times we’ve got a pretty inexperienced side in the A grade, we’ve lost a few games trying to close out an innings with the ball, we’ve struggled a bit, but we’re learning as we go as a group. “We’re not far off, we’re far from being embarrassed by anyone this year.” The Magpies have been surprisingly consistent with the bat so far this year, led by Jimmy Thewlis (118 runs from two matches) and Cal Honey (97 runs from three innings). However, they are missing some lethality with the ball, lacking a strike bowler to open an end up and disrupt a partnership. The test will be this weekend against City Colts, with the two largely inexperienced outfits eager to get on the board. “For us and the start of the year we’ve had, it’s a must-win,” Matheson said. “We can’t go in thinking anything’s just going to happen, we’ve still got to stick with our plans - hopefully we can put on a big score and defend it. “They’ve still got a few very good cricketers, a lot of good, young cricketers have come through as well, so you can’t take them lightly on any day, someone’s always going to make a few runs and take a few poles. “You’ve just got to be prepared for what’s to come, and hopefully we can start off our year.” Wangaratta Magpies take on City Colts at Bill O’Callaghan Oval, Barr Reserve, this Saturday from 12.30pm. In other A grade matches, Beechworth is at home to Yarrawonga Mulwala, Rovers United Bruck take on Benalla Bushrangers at the Gardens, and Ovens Valley United make the trip down to Lords to play Delatite Devils.