Social media
Home page>Sport>Depth concerns for Magpi...
Sport

Depth concerns for Magpies

<p>GROWING INTO THE ROLE: Cal Honey has been one of the Magpies most consistent bats this season. PHOTO: Janet Watt</p>\\n
<p>GROWING INTO THE ROLE: Cal Honey has been one of the Magpies most consistent bats this season. PHOTO: Janet Watt</p>\\n

GROWING INTO THE ROLE: Cal Honey has been one of the Magpies most consistent bats this season. PHOTO: Janet Watt

Barring a washout, either Magpies or Colts will notch up their first win of the season
Nathan de Vries
October 29, 2026 • 05:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES

Most popular stories

Digital Editions

Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 28 October, 2026

Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 28 October, 2026
Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 28 October, 2026
News

Mistaken 'fly-tipping' accusation ends in collision

Mistaken 'fly-tipping' accusation ends in collision
Mistaken 'fly-tipping' accusation ends in collision
News

Year 12s celebrate school milestone

Year 12s celebrate school milestone
Year 12s celebrate school milestone
Sport

Stevenson steps up to lead Lions in premiership defence

Stevenson steps up to lead Lions in premiership defence
Stevenson steps up to lead Lions in premiership defence