The SS&A Ovens and Murray Football Netball League is gearing up for its inaugural Mental Health Round, in conjunction with Wangaratta-based charity Project 365.

The Mental Health Round will take place during round 11 fixtures on Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 June, 2026.

This exciting initiative from Project 365 builds on recent seasons where the OMFNL has provided league funded wellbeing education programs via Melbourne-based organisation Outside the Locker Room.

Project 365 volunteers will be setting up activations inside all OMFNL venues across Albury-Wodonga on Saturday 27 June, to raise awareness and crucial funds that will be distributed back into the league’s clubs via mental health first aid scholarships.

These scholarships will provide important training to provide better support for clubs when dealing with issues related to mental health.

The activities will peak on Sunday 28 June, with the Wangaratta derby between the Rovers and the Magpies to be preceded by a ‘walk and talk’, with breakfast and activities commencing at Apex Park from 10am, before heading to the WJ Findlay Oval.

All OMFNL clubs and the wider community are invited to participate in the walk as a visible example of unity and support for positive mental health.

Former Lavington football and current AFL star with the Geelong Cats, Shaun Mannagh, has generously committed his time and support as ambassador for the event, and will be in attendance across the weekend’s activities.