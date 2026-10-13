Devils back with a win, Lakers’ title defense off to hot start

Delatite have made a winning return to WDCA A grade competition after cruising to a seven-wicket victory over City Colts in Wangaratta. Colts were sent in to bat at Bill O’Callaghan Oval and made a competitive start to be 2/48 off their first 10 overs. It was an eventful opening over to the day which involved three no balls from bowler Sam Bell, two boundaries to Kent Braden and his dismissal with the final ball of the over. The Colts steadied their innings in the middle order with their biggest partnership of the day between Alasdair Brett (41 off 55) and Mitch Feldtmann (31 off 56). The pair pounced on anything leg-side, which would be the primary source of their combined eight boundaries until the 73-run partnership came to an end with Feldtmann’s dismissal. The wheels began to fall off the innings after Brett was bowled by Delatite skipper Mitch Purcell, who went on to clean up the tail and bowl out the home side for 162. Purcell finished with 4/17 off his nine overs, with Nicholas Hoskin claiming 2/32. The Devils were methodical to start their run chase, just 1/28 off their first 10 overs with Connor Ormond (1/18) and Hugh Spring tightening the screws early. Experienced spinners Kent Braden and Matt Lister got among the wickets to give the home side a chance after Braden’s diving slips catch dismissed Trent Berry at 3/84. But it’d be Archie Storer with 62 not out off 57 balls who would deliver the match-winning innings, taking Delatite to the total with just under six overs to spare. At Yarrawonga’s Stan Hargreaves Oval the defending premiers flexed their depth in a 50-run win over Wangaratta Magpies. The Magpies had Yarrawonga Mulwala in trouble choosing to bowl first and holding the Lakers to 7/112 after Brandon Fitzpatrick delivered a strong spell to take 4/30. Bailey Frauenfelder (38* off 43) and Matt McCabe (38 off 30) would come to the Lakers’ rescue, putting on 77 runs in the final 10 overs to take them to 8/189. Wangaratta’s innings started hot with a 53 from captain Cooper Matheson, who put on 67 for the opening partnership with Jimmy Thewlis (20) while Jack Davies (22) batted strongly at first drop. The Pies were well on track at 2/102, but would collapse, losing their final eight wickets for just 37 runs. Frauenfelder was again the difference maker with 3/18 while Devlin Webb (2/33) and Kyle Archibald (2/11) were also among the wickets. And in Benalla, the Bushrangers finished with a strong 56-run win over Beechworth. Benalla recruit Tom O’Donnell didn’t take long to show off his firepower, hitting five sixes on his way to 60, helping his side to 7/197. In response Beechworth’s top order failed to fire, bowled out for 141 thanks to lower-order runs by Lewis Richards (25), Henry Scalzo (18) and Jon Carson (19). All eight of Benalla’s bowlers took at least one wicket, with Tom Osborne finishing with 3/37.