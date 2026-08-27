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Devils facing uphill battle in finals

<p>TIME TO SHINE: Justin Cirillo and the Devils enter the finals as underdogs, set to take on rivals Myrtleford Savoy to kick off their postseason. PHOTO: Marc Bongers</p>\\n
<p>TIME TO SHINE: Justin Cirillo and the Devils enter the finals as underdogs, set to take on rivals Myrtleford Savoy to kick off their postseason. PHOTO: Marc Bongers</p>\\n

TIME TO SHINE: Justin Cirillo and the Devils enter the finals as underdogs, set to take on rivals Myrtleford Savoy to kick off their postseason. PHOTO: Marc Bongers

This is what the entire season has been leading up to
Nathan de Vries
August 27, 2026 • 02:00

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