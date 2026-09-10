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Devils star at AWFA awards night

<p>SIMPLY THE BEST: Division two women star player Isabelle Christison (second from left) with coaches Kat Carmody (left), Kristy Mellor, and club president Brett Aggenbach. PHOTO: Mel Aggenbach</p>\\n
<p>SIMPLY THE BEST: Division two women star player Isabelle Christison (second from left) with coaches Kat Carmody (left), Kristy Mellor, and club president Brett Aggenbach. PHOTO: Mel Aggenbach</p>\\n

SIMPLY THE BEST: Division two women star player Isabelle Christison (second from left) with coaches Kat Carmody (left), Kristy Mellor, and club president Brett Aggenbach. PHOTO: Mel Aggenbach

Three individual awards and a league title were collected
Wangaratta Chronicle
September 10, 2026 • 02:00

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