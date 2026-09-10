Devils star at AWFA awards night

Monday night was a chance for the local football community to come together to celebrate the truly exceptional among their peers at the 2026 Albury Wodonga Football Association presentation night. Members of Wangaratta City FC were among those recognised on the night, with the highlight coming when the division two women’s team were awarded the shield for taking out the league title. Devils were also recognised individually. Senior goalkeeper Nathan Gleeson claimed the division one men’s golden gloves, proving to be a near impenetrable barrier in goals in his first year at the club. Also recognised were Isabelle Christison and Joel Van Der Leeuw, taking out the Star Player award in the division two women’s and men’s categories, respectively. Both Christison’s and Van Der Leeuw’s sides will be in action this weekend, fronting up in their grand finals this Saturday at Baranduda Fields, with division two women from 12pm before the men from 1.50pm