Wangaratta Rovers stamped itself as more than a potential threat to sides above them after a comprehensive demolition of Myrtleford Saints on Saturday.

The Hawks dominated every term to record one of their biggest wins in memory amassing 69 goals to Myrtleford's 39.

Rovers A grade coach Stacey Lamb said it was just reward for the effort by everyone at the club, from players and coaching staff, to the supporters.

"Winning is such an amazing feeling and to be able to win by such a comprehensive margin was so very pleasing," Lamb said.

"It was great to have our past players and premiership reunion teams there to watch on, as well as our loyal supporters and families who have been with us forever."

The Rovers enjoyed a healthy margin in each quarter, either a seven or eight goal gap highlighting their domination at both ends of the court.

"This was the team effort and performance that I have believed we could achieve all year," Lamb said.

"Each and every player did the work, won their match up and followed the plan of how we want to play netball at Wang Rovers.

"This team is special to coach as they give me absolutely everything at training and trust what we are building.

"I value Bec and Sami Kreltszheim as captains and the way they lead the club with positivity and calmness.

"Holly McCarthy absolutely tore the game apart through the midcourt with her speed in attack and strength in defence.

"Our shooting stats were equally spread.

"Sophia Pasquali (32 goals) created a headache for Myrtleford and she had four different opponents throughout the game.

"We have had a strong focus all year on defensive pressure and putting the work in out the front to create opportunities for us to win the ball.

"Lara Judd and Lily Palmer were outstanding in moving their feet, taking on the contest and getting turnovers.

"Ellie Miller is underrated in the league but she is highly respected within our club and she is a student of the game.

"She was amazing in wing defence, staying in play and getting balls.

"I hope the players can now see and feel what I have always seen.

"We can play good solid netball and match it with many teams."

One the other hand, Wangaratta Magpies suffered another tough loss, this time at the hands of Wodonga, who outlasted the Magpies to score a 50-42 win.

The scores were level at 35 apieces at the final break but the Bulldogs stormed home to secure the win and outright third sport on the Ovens and Murray A grade ladder 50-42.

Magpies coach Shea Cunningham said the result reflected the tough conditions on the court.

"It was one of those proper winter games – wet weather netball with a very slippery court and ball, so it became a really physical, contested match," Cunningham said.

"I wouldn’t put it down to a lapse in concentration late; it was more a case of seeing the moments to play fast when the conditions didn’t suit.

"We just underestimated how slippery the ball was in the last quarter."

Cunningham said there were still positives to take from the loss.

"From our end, the big positive was our defensive effort," she said.

"We created plenty of turnover ball and gave ourselves looks, but we didn’t capitalise as well as we would have liked.

"That’s the main takeaway – there’s a bit to work on around conversion and composure, but we’re heading in the right direction."

Olivia Holmes was outstanding at wing defence, with Holly Humphry on the opposite side providing plenty of drive, while Amanda Umanski registered 29 goals in the tough conditions.

"I thought our defensive unit was outstanding in the conditions and really set the tone with their pressure and ability to win ball back," Cunningham said.

"They gave us every chance.

"Overall, plenty of learnings for us, but also plenty of positives in what was a really hard-fought contest."

Last weekend's results set up a mouth-watering netball derby between the Rovers and Magpies this Sunday at the WJ Findlay Oval.