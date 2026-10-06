Double act: Wangaratta looks to co-coaches in pursuit of flag

Wangaratta has turned to a co-coaching senior football model in the hope of overcoming rivals Wangaratta Rovers and going one step further in 2027. Campbell Hustwaite and Damien Lappin will lead the Magpies as coaches for the 2027 and 2028 seasons, replacing Jason Heatley who stood down for family reasons at the end of this season. Lappin has been an influential presence among the leadership ranks at the ‘Pies for a number of years, while Hustwaite boasts an ultra-impressive football resume as he takes on a player-coaching role for the first time in his career. They come into the role after Heatley led Wangaratta to two straight O&M grand finals, only to fall short to the Rovers on both occasions. Wangaratta president Jon Henry said the club was rapt with the new appointments, turning to a co-coaching model rarely seen in Wangaratta’s history of senior footy. “With the workload these days, it allows us to spread that load but also bring in a good player who wants to coach,” he said. “We've had playing and non-playing coaches, but we were looking to go down that path knowing 'Lappy was keen to take on a role and happy to be a co-coach. “He [Hustwaite] is starting his journey, so we think it'd be a good mix with 'Lappy, who's an experienced coach.” Hustwaite comes to the Magpies from Rosebud, a division one Mornington Peninsula league team also coming off two straight grand final appearances. Coming through the ranks, the 26-year-old captained the Dandenong Stingrays to a flag in the TAC Cup in 2018 and was the team’s best and fairest that year. The following year he moved to Collingwood VFL chasing a spot on an AFL list, where he captained and won a club best and fairest in 2023. In 2025 Hustwaite returned to his home club Rosebud and won a league best and fairest and led his team to their first top division flag in 96 years. Hustwaite was captain at Rosebud again this year when they fell short in the grand final against Dromana. Henry said Hustwaite was someone recommended to the club as a potential coaching candidate, with Wangaratta eager to add a playing coach to pair with Lappin. “He's had leadership positions ever since he was in juniors, and we think he's a really good fit with our group,” he said. Lappin steps up as coach with Wangaratta after stints as a senior assistant for the past two seasons under Heatley and having previously led the club’s thirds team to a premiership in 2022 and a grand final in 2024. “He's a real student of the game, loves doing a lot of background work, and has a good relationship with all our players, so we think it's a natural progression for Lappy,” Henry said. The Magpies have also been busy on the player front in the early stages of the off-season, announcing the signing of Footscray VFL affiliated player Luca Muratore. The midfield-forward has kicked 29 goals for the Bulldogs across 25 games in the past two seasons and has been a potent goal kicker for EDFL side Airport West in recent seasons. It was also announced half-backman Cam Barrett would be leaving the Magpies to take up a coaching role with TDFL side Rutherglen in 2027. Henry said the club remained in the process of appointing their next A grade coach after Shea Cunningham stepped down to take up a role as coach closer to home at Albury.