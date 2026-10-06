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Double act: Wangaratta looks to co-coaches in pursuit of flag

<p>NEW ERA AT WANG: Magpies have appointed Campbell Hustwaite and Damien Lappin as co-coaches of senior footy side for the next two seasons. </p>\\n
<p>NEW ERA AT WANG: Magpies have appointed Campbell Hustwaite and Damien Lappin as co-coaches of senior footy side for the next two seasons. </p>\\n

NEW ERA AT WANG: Magpies have appointed Campbell Hustwaite and Damien Lappin as co-coaches of senior footy side for the next two seasons.

Magpies pair premier suburban footballer with experienced club leader as coaches for 2027 seaso
Bailey Zimmermann
October 6, 2026 • 05:00

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