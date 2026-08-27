Dragons close in on finals

Division two women The Foot Centre division two Wangaratta women’s team was back to full strength this week as they took on Wodonga, coming away with a convincing 3–0 victory. The team looked sharp from the outset, moving the ball strongly across the field and working well together to maintain pressure and create opportunities. Kate Reilly led the way on the scoreboard, finishing the game with two goals, while Ellie Samson added the other to complete the result. Christy Christie also put her body on the line during the match, taking on the Wodonga goalkeeper in a courageous effort that highlighted the team’s determination and commitment. It was a strong all-round performance from Wangaratta, with the return to full strength clearly making an impact as the team continues to build momentum. The season ends this Sunday for the women's team, which would like to thank Phil Miles for coaching this season. Division two men The BodyTeQ Health and Movement division two men were at home to Wodonga on Sunday, in a close, tough match-up. It was a preview to the upcoming finals series, with Wodonga starting the game at a fast pace, able to work the ball around the Dragons' defence, racing away to a 3-0 lead by half-time. Coach Matt Russell gave some encouraging words at half-time, instilling some belief in the team. The words resonated with the players as they came out in the second half and absolutely dominated the play, peppering the Wodonga goalie. The goalie was up to the task keeping most of the shots out of the net, with only two shots getting past him, with the final score being 3-2 to Wodonga. In the last week of the home and away season, the Dragons head up to Albury to take on Falcons Black this Sunday. Division three men Yellow The Floyd Industries Wangaratta Dragons division three men's Yellow side put in a spirited effort against the Wombats, eventually going down 1-0 in a game which could have gone either way. With Michael McMurrie stepping into defence, the Dragons had a secret weapon - his aerial passes were so lofty that at one stage local air traffic control considered filing a flight plan. Whether they all landed where intended remains a closely guarded secret, but they certainly kept everyone looking skyward. McMurrie was well supported by Mat Russell, Hunter Ross and Leo Fidge, who worked tirelessly through the midfield, while ‘Roo’ Groves ran enough kilometres linking defence and attack to qualify for frequent flyer points alongside Michael's overheads. Up front, Daniel Warner did a great job playing out of position as a striker, finding space and feeding Luke Mercer and Miles Henderson with some clever ball movement. Despite creating chances and working hard all game, the Dragons couldn't quite find the goal they deserved. Division three women For their last away game of the season, the West End Cycles division three women made the journey to Albury to take on the Falcons. With eight of the 16 players aged under 14, spirits were high, and the mix of experience and wisdom together with speed and enthusiasm made for an exciting game to watch. Coach Michael McMurrie was able to mix things up a bit, and Kylie Robertson had a spell as high striker before returning to her comfort position in defence. Elsie Cunneen once again showed how strong she is in the midfield, together with twins Emma and Madalyne Shallue they did not make it easy for the Falcons. Play moved back and forth a number of times, unfortunately despite many attempts the ball just couldn’t make it into the goal, while Falcons were able to put five into the back of the net. Emma Gall once again stepped up to take on the goalkeeping, and her growing skills are exhilarating to watch. The last game for the season is this weekend at home at the Cathedral College pitch, and with so many juniors coming through, 2027 is looking bright. Under 16 boys The under 16 boys played a strong game against a very good Magpies side, going down 3–0. Despite the result, the boys showed plenty of determination and composure throughout the match. The defence was particularly strong, with the team working hard to stay organised and compete against a strong opposition. The team also created some good attacking opportunities and, importantly, kept our cool and composure when under pressure, and there were several positive passages of play which showed the boys are continuing to develop as a team. A special mention goes to Alex Rymill, who was awarded the Coaches Award for his excellent effort and contribution. Will Reilly and Miles Henderson once again stepped up from the under 14s to join the team, and both made a valuable contribution. Overall, a tough match against a strong Magpies team, but plenty of positives to take from the performance. Under 12 girls The NGI Group under 12s Dragon girls had a very close but exhilarating encounter with the Wombats on the weekend. The first quarter was fast paced, with the Dragons having the majority of the play but just unable to convert their opportunities into goals. The second quarter saw the Wombats come out firing, capitalising on a fast breakaway and quick shot at goal to take the lead, but the Dragons never dropped their heads. They clawed their way back into the game, with Leriah Hallinan, Esme Henderson and Paige Steadman all looking dangerous and threatening to score at any moment. Late in the third quarter, the Dragons finally converted with an incredible team goal, where almost every attacker got a touch before Amelie Reilly managed to sneak the ball over the line and level the scores. Eliza Taylor and Matilda Bongers were outstanding in defence, stopping everything that came their way and beautifully distributing the ball back into attack to keep the pressure firmly on the Wombats. With the coaches’ heartrates climbing as the clock ticked down, the two smallest players on the field, Maddy Benton and Pippa Reilly, remained as determined as ever to find one last goal and give the Dragons the win. And finally, they did it - Pippa roared into the circle and slapped the ball straight past the goalie. It was a courageous, hard-fought and incredibly exciting win for the Dragon girls.