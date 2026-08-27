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Dragons close in on finals

<p>ONE-ON-ONE: Isabel Lewis takes on her direct opponent. PHOTO: Kylie Samson</p>\\n
<p>ONE-ON-ONE: Isabel Lewis takes on her direct opponent. PHOTO: Kylie Samson</p>\\n

ONE-ON-ONE: Isabel Lewis takes on her direct opponent. PHOTO: Kylie Samson

The home and away season is coming to a point
Wangaratta Chronicle
August 27, 2026 • 02:00

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Bright to stay

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