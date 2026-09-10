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Dragons heating up hockey finals

<p>GO FOR GOAL: Alistair Merritt looks to shoot. PHOTO: Wes Samson</p>\\n
<p>GO FOR GOAL: Alistair Merritt looks to shoot. PHOTO: Wes Samson</p>\\n

GO FOR GOAL: Alistair Merritt looks to shoot. PHOTO: Wes Samson

The division three men pulled off a stunning win in their semi-final
Nathan de Vries
September 10, 2026 • 02:00

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