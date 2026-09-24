Dragons leave it all on the field in grand final thriller

The Wangaratta Dragons division three men have finished an incredible season as grand finalists after a thrilling showdown against the Magpies in Albury on Saturday afternoon. With the sun shining and the grand final nerves kicking in, the Dragons wasted no time getting down to business. Within the opening five minutes, Marty Gillies found the back of the net to give Wangaratta an early 1–0 lead and send the travelling Dragon faithful into celebration mode. Unfortunately, the Magpies had other ideas and fought their way back into the contest, scoring two goals to take the lead. The Dragons refused to panic, continuing to battle away and throwing everything they had at finding an equaliser. And then, in true Dragon fashion, up popped Edward ‘Eggy’ Robertson in the final quarter to level the scores and send the game into a penalty shootout. With the grand final hanging in the balance, both teams lined up for five shootouts each. Unfortunately for the Dragons, the Magpies managed to hold their nerve just long enough to sneak home 5–4 in what was a heartbreaking finish. While the result didn't go Wangaratta's way, there was still plenty to celebrate, with Ollie Gillies taking home the best on ground medal for an outstanding grand final performance. It was a well-deserved reward and hopefully something he can keep polished for at least five minutes before someone at the club asks him to put it in the trophy cabinet! After waiting since 2004 for a division three men's grand final appearance, the Dragons certainly made sure the wait was worth it. The team showed plenty of determination, skill and, at times, a questionable ability to make life unnecessarily stressful for everyone watching from the sideline. Although the final piece of silverware slipped through their fingers, this team has given the club, their supporters and themselves plenty to be proud of. They played their hearts out, left absolutely everything on the field and showed exactly what the Wangaratta Dragons are capable of.