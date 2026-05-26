We may have seen the greatest match of the season.

Wangaratta City stunned the more fancied Cobram Roar 4-3 after a rollercoaster 90 minutes of regular time and seven added minutes, in one of the best wins the senior Devils have experienced in recent years.

Playing on their home deck at South Wangaratta on Sunday, the early stages of the match were extremely balanced, with neither the Devils or Roar able to hit the back of the net until the shadow of half-time, when Raul Pahina broke through in the 42nd minute.

With a 1-0 lead at the break, Wangaratta furthered their advantage, with Pahina again delivering the goods with 68 minutes on the clock.

The Devils were sitting pretty in the driver’s seat with just over 20 minutes left to play – then all hell broke loose.

Cobram started surging the ball forward, creating their chances and converting, with Roar’s Jake Kalz (74’), Henry Suimae (75’), and Gokhan Tanrikulu (79’) going bang, bang, bang in quick succession.

In just five minutes, Wangaratta had conceded three goals, and were staring down the barrel of an embarrassing result.

The Devils fought hard to come back into the match, but with 90 minutes gone, Wangaratta were 2-3 down, with seven minutes of stoppage time to win it.

“In all honesty, I was a bit shellshocked,” coach Vitaly Leschen said.

“We just threw Connor [Delaney] on to be able to put more people forward, got Stoych [Ivanov] to kick towards Raul and Lorenzo [Cecchini] up top and the rest of us would feed off the crumbs.”

The gambit paid off, with Luke Simian (90’+3’) scoring an absolute rocket to equalise, before the drama hit a fever pitch.

Cobram goalkeeper Abdul Tarsha received a red card and was removed from the game with six minutes of added time gone, before a Devils corner resulted in a penalty, with 19-year-old Jack Whiley stepping up to the spot with a chance to win the game if he could just put it past a makeshift goalie.

With immense pressure on his shoulder, and the game resting on his boot, Whiley showed composure beyond his years, putting it into the back of the net to the jubilation of the Devils faithful.

“Did I want the 19-year-old standing up when there was a bunch of 30-year-old players on the pitch who would be able to deal with the miss better than Jack? No, but credit to Jack, it takes massive courage to step up in that situation,” Leschen said.

“Talking to him afterwards, he said it was never in doubt - it shows his mentality, he’s really come a long way.

“Peak football for the spectators, it was a good game, it was a very exciting match, but I would’ve much preferred to win the game 2-0 and not have a heart attack.”

The result sees Wangaratta City leapfrog Roar on the ladder, sitting fourth overall and within striking distance of a top four position.

Earlier in the day, the division two women’s side also enjoyed success, banking a comprehensive 4-1 win over Roar.

Bronte Robinson started the scoring in the 10th minute, before a quickfire brace from Kat Carmody (42’, 45’) sent Roar reeling.

Despite conceding in the 64th minute, the Devils were able to ice the game through Victoria Broady (68’), delivering their seventh win of the year and a seven-point buffer on top of the ladder.