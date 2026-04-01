There's something special about playing sport on holidays, and this weekend's Easter round of Ovens and King netball is no exception.

While their season may not have gotten off to the greatest start, Moyhu has a golden opportunity to bank their first win of 2026 when they host Greta on Good Friday.

Despite succumbing to Milawa 27-74 in their season opener, there’s a lot to be excited about with the Hoppers.

While she didn’t get the most supply, Moyhu’s new goal attack Jasmine Scott converted well, only missing two of her 15 shots on goal against a strong Milawa defence last weekend.

With an established group containing talent in Georgia Allen, Jacqui Lake and Grace Watson-Long, as well as leadership and versatility in playing coach Nat Kidd, there’s the foundation of an incredible side.

The Blues will also be angling for their first win of the season, after falling by 10 goals to Whorouly last weekend.

Buoyed by the return of superstar Taylah Reidy from O&M club Myrtleford, as well as matching it with the 2025 runners up for stretches, Greta is well positioned to get on the board.

More Good Friday action is going down at the Hangar, with Bonnie Doon playing host to Benalla All Blacks in the premiers’ first home game of the season.

After dismantling Tarrawingee in a half last weekend, the Bombers will be up and about, looking to gain an early season percentage boost against the struggling Panthers, who went down 15-46 in their opening match and managed just a single win last year.

It will be important for Benalla’s defensive unit of Rebecca Wrest, Bronti Mustey and Eliza Sammon to lock down Bonnie Doon’s Amy Starzer, who shot 43 goals at 84.31 per cent accuracy on the weekend.

Easter Saturday is also chock full of netball action, with tremendous encounters on the cards at Bright and Whitfield.

Up the mountain, Bright welcomes Whorouly for their Easter clash, a match which Bright managed to win this time last year.

With an extra 12 months of experience under their belts, Bright will be backing themselves in to repeat history over a new-look but still very capable Lions outfit.

King Valley will hit the court for the first time in 2026 against the Hawks, with both lower-ladder teams eager to bank some early-season victories.

Netball action begins from 9am, with the A grade fixtures slated for a 2.30pm start.