Moyhu teenager Ella Hogan is preparing to represent Australia on the international stage after being selected for Pony Club Australia in the 2026 Pony Club International Alliance Virtual Dressage Training Challenge.

The 15-year-old Cathedral College Wangaratta student, who rides with Moyhu Pony Club, will compete in the Prix Caprilli section aboard Plein Ciel, known as Cyril, in an event that brings together riders from seven countries.

Hogan said the selection was a major honour and a moment she would not forget.

"Being selected is such a privilege, when I first heard the news I was excited beyond words," she said.

"This opportunity is very rare and I will be doing it with great pride to represent Australia and Moyhu Pony Club."

Prix Caprilli combines dressage and jumping, with riders completing a test in a 60m by 20m arena while negotiating two jumps several times throughout the routine.

“It’s an amazing opportunity to be involved in an international event and represent my Pony Club and Pony Club Australia,” Ella said.

Hogan began riding when she was in prep after one of her mother’s friends suggested she try the sport, taking early lessons in Benalla before eventually getting her first pony, Rusty.

She said Rusty helped spark plenty of memorable experiences, including competing in the Thoroughbred Industry Careers Pony Racing Series at Moonee Valley during a twilight race meeting.

For the virtual challenge, Hogan will ride Cyril, an off-the-track thoroughbred whose racing name was Plein Ciel and who she received in July 2025.

She said Cyril’s former owner had been a strong supporter, and described the gelding as “an amazing mount” after a racing career that included a Group 3 win.

Hogan credited her mother, coaches and Moyhu Pony Club for helping her chase higher-level dressage goals.

“My mum has encouraged me in everything I have tried," she said.

"I couldn’t do it without her."

Hogan said horse riding offered far more than competition, describing it as a rewarding sport built on connection, growth and community.

“The connections you make with horses is beyond words," she said.

"You get to bond, grow and challenge yourself and your horse.

“As well as Pony Club, the friends you make and all the memories are great.

"You don’t need to have a lot of money or the most expensive horse, it’s so rewarding.”