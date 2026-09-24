Enjoyment abounds at Oxley table tennis

While Nick Daicos was racking up the votes in the AFL Brownlow Medal count, it would be interesting to know where his talent and drive would rate against the 18 gifted exponents who rolled up to the Oxley hall to 'strut their stuff' at the Oxley social table tennis competition last Monday night. First out of the blocks, the 'Double D's', Debbie Brunken and David Harris, rolled up their sleeves when they faced the tall and talented Ruth Shalders and 'hit or miss' June Uebergang in a game where 'the winner takes all and the loser cops the lot'. And from the 'get-go', determination and accurate placement from all (or most) players, resulted in the scores going point for point until a 'bullet paced' table-edge skimmer determined one pair won 21–19. Sharene Gervasoni was at her usual lively best, when she and Ballarat visitor, Harper Nethercote, teamed up to take on 'local yokels' Graham Stephens and Manni Poulos in a game that showcased four different game styles in both attack and defence. With each pair determined to hold the upper hand on every point, it was a feast of activity from the first ping of the ball. After Graham and Manni raced away to a runaway lead of 11–4 and looked 'the goods' for the win, Sharene and Harper changed their line of attack, gradually whittling the deficit away to slowly but surely even the score at 15 each - from here on it was 'even stevens', until one pair clinched the win. An award-winning performance by all four players was on show when ‘tall man’ Pete Spring, and the very talented young Melbourne visitor, Tucker Hayes, stood 'toe to toe' against Pete's son, Hugh, and fully focused Jason Mullins, in a game that saw spectators on the edge of their seats from go to whoa. Every shot in the book was utilised by each player, in their determined quest to 'run over' their opponent at every opportunity. However, after a very lengthy 'ding dong' battle, final scores saw both pairs winning a 'ripper'. When Neil Spurgeon and Mick Gervasoni lined up to play Gary Coad and Neil Brock, it was obvious both pairs were determined to give their opponents a real 'run for their money' on every point. With each player having plenty, lots, years' of experience 'under their belts', everyone knew it wasn't going to be a 'pushover' for either pair. Serves, forehands, backhands, all delivered with 'aplomb' – not a plum, it was a game from which we all learned a thing or two. No final scores were recorded, but both pairs ‘Neily won'! Returning to the tables after a few week's absence, 'laughing' Lucy Uebergang joined newcomer to the competition, Carol Kennett from Myrrhee, in a socially and physically enjoyable game against Graham Stephens and Debbie Brunken, it was a game of fun for all – win, lose or draw. And while feeling their way in the early stages, the tempo slowly but surely moved into top gear, as each player's contribution was a force to be reckoned with. After the lead had changed intermittently, both pairs wore big smiles as they announced 'both pairs won'. After another great night of fun and games, where the newcomers were welcomed to experience it all for themselves, plenty of light-hearted chatter was enjoyed while tucking into a well-earned cuppa and supper. Adults and secondary school students of all ages and abilities are most welcome to join the group which meets at the Oxley hall each Monday night beginning at 7pm - BYO bat, $2 entry, and a small plate of supper.