For the first time this season, Wangaratta City FC’s division two did not take the full allotment of points on offer, forced to settle for a 2-2 draw against Albury Hotspurs.

It was a peculiar match from the beginning, played a day earlier than usual as part of AWFA’s Female Football Round, with all women’s games taking place at Ian Barker Fields on Saturday.

The Lady Devils drew first blood in the opening minutes of the half, with Sam Scott capitalising on a chance in the fourth minute.

Sensing a challenge, the Hotspurs lifted their intensity and workrate, gaining a foothold in the middle of the park and leveraging it into two crucial goals, through Isis Wilson (27’) and Jessica Briggs (29’).

Suddenly, the league’s top team were under the pump, 1-2 down at the half.

The Lady Devils didn’t panic, pushing play out wider and asking more from their wingers, and were rewarded with some outstanding crosses and half-chances.

Eventually, the dam broke, and it was Scott again who seized on a mistake from ‘Spurs goalie Sarah Crawford, finding the equaliser.

While both sides tried to break the deadlock once more, the clock won out.

Lady Devils’ coach Kristy Mellor said it was never easy to claw back a lead once it had been given up.

“It was a hard-fought game, but there’s lots to work on for when we meet them again later in the year,” she said.

“I’m proud of the team for coming back from 2-1 down to equalise for the draw.

“We were 2-1 down at half-time, and we strengthened our wings and players were asked to play wide.

“Some beautiful balls were put down the wing by Maddie Craven and Issy Christison, and their goalkeeper was put under pressure a number of times.

“Finally after a cross and a fumble from the goalkeeper Sammy Scott was again able to score from the wing.

“Best on pitch this week was Sammy Scott, with strong games from Ella Antonello, Vic Broady and Matilda [Aggenbach].”

The Lady Devils remain on top of the ladder with a four-point buffer on their nearest adversary, with a bye this weekend.