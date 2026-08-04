Wangaratta Rovers recorded their third win of the season when they steamrolled the winless Albury 49-31 and gave champion co-captain Sami Kreltszheim extra incentive to celebrate her 200th club game.

The team put in another four quarter effort including an eye-catching 13-6 surge in the final term to break the game open.

For Rovers A grade coach Stacey Lamb, the continued marked improvement over the last month has been more than satisfying.

"As a netball club we were really excited for the second half of the year," she said.

"We felt more time together, the preseason learning we had and the first half of the year to nail our game play, has really paid off and now we are seeing the great continued growth of the whole squad from juniors to A grade."

It was an all-round team effort with the forwards, Sami Kreltszheim (21 goals) and Sophia Pasquali (24 goals) managing double figures each term and the defenders only allowing the opposition to score double digits in one term.

"Sophia and Sami shot an equal load of goals which is fabulous as a team," Lamb said.

"Both demand to be defended and if left alone can both be damaging.

"Sophia with her height and strength and Sami with her speed and smarts.

"Freya Chant [four goals] has had a wonderful season in under 17s and was rewarded with some A grade game time.

"She is so smart, fast and an accurate goaler.

"She went on and played a pivotal role [at GS and GA] and showed once again that we have such great junior talent coming through our club."

Goal keeper Lily Palmer is 18 years old and playing like a seasoned senior netballer, her last five weeks have been unreal for us.

"She has fabulous footwork and elevation which allows her to win the ball for us.

"Sam Braithwaite [GD] was great in shutting down their goal shooter and got so many rebounds for us.

"Sami in her 200th game for the club proved once again how valuable she is in attack and under the post.

"Holly McCarthy [C/WA] was solid as always and matched up well on Albury's young gun Aleria McCowan.

"I hope we see both of them play O and M netball for a very long time."

The win capped off a great day for the club, Lamb said.

"It was a great day for netball with many wins, a few milestones, ladies day celebrations and young gun Lily Lyster shooting at 100 per cent in the under 17 grade, she shot 43 from 43 in three quarters," she said.

Up the highway Wangaratta Magpies also had reason to celebrate, defeating their nearest rival for a finals' spot, Lavington, by a comfortable 11 goals, 40-29.

The teams swapped ladder positions again with the Magpies now two points clear in fifth and the Panthers dropping to sixth with three games remaining in the home and away fixture.

Yet again, seasoned defenders Hannah Grady (goal defence) and Katie Dean (goal keeper) smothered their opposition, restricting the Lavington shooters to single digit returns each term including just six goals in the last quarter.

Leah Jenvey controlled the centre court and Amanda Umanski scored an invaluable 32 goals in a match dominated by the defences.

Wangaratta's hold on fifth spot remains tenuous, however, as they face two teams (North Albury and Wodonga) higher on the ladder in the final three games, whereas Panthers face just one (Wodonga Raiders).

Magpies will welcome seventh-placed Corowa-Rutherglen to the Norm Minns Oval this Saturday and a win would go a long way to consolidating their playoff chances.