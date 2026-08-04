Wangaratta Rovers' female football teams battled hard against Lavington Panthers at Lavington Sports Ground on Sunday in the last home and away round for the season.

Under 12

The Wangaratta Rovers under 12 girls faced a tough challenge against a strong Lavington Panthers outfit on Sunday, with the home team proving difficult to contain from the opening bounce.

The Panthers established control early and maintained their momentum throughout the contest, building a 30-point lead by half-time before extending their advantage after the main break.

Despite the scoreboard pressure, the Rovers continued to compete and look for opportunities around the ground.

While the result didn't fall their way, the young Rovers continued to show determination and resilience, gaining valuable experience against quality opposition as they continue their development throughout the season.

Final score: Wangaratta Rovers 0.0 (0) defeated by Lavington Panthers 11.12 (78).

Best players: Indie Goldsmith, Sophie Bell, Una Morgan, Elana Lesslie, Kaliah Billing, Alyxia Tremellen.

Under 15

The under 15 girls were up against a polished Lavington Panthers side, with the home team setting the tone early and carrying that form through all four quarters.

Lavington made the most of its opportunities inside forward 50, opening up a three-goal lead in the first term before extending the margin to 48 points by the main break.

The Panthers continued to apply pressure after half-time and kept the scoreboard ticking over in the second half.

To the Rovers' credit, the side continued to work hard despite the challenge.

Their persistence was rewarded in the third quarter when they broke through for their only major of the afternoon, providing a highlight for the crowd.

Final score: Wangaratta Rovers 1.0 (6) defeated by Lavington Panthers 13.11 (89).

Goals: Hazel Sutherland.

Best players: Isabelle Foster, Mary Purton, Bella Boulton, Miah Brown, Mischa Secker.

Under 18

The Rovers under 18 girls encountered a formidable Lavington Panthers side, with the home side showcasing their strength across all four quarters.

The Rovers also celebrated Lizzy Healy’s 100 junior games of football.

Lavington got away to a fast start, piling on three goals in the opening term to establish an early advantage.

The Panthers continued to control possession and territory through the middle stages of the game, taking a 55-point lead into half-time before adding to their tally after the break.

The Rovers fought hard throughout the contest and managed to register an early score, but found it difficult to break through against a well-organised Panthers defence.

Despite the result, the side continued to compete strongly and never stopped working for one another around the ground.

Final score: Wangaratta Rovers 0.1 (1) defeated by Lavington Panthers 13.18 (96).

Best players: Lily Gibb, Lily Currie Fraser, Willow Foster, Elise Costa, Elizabeth Healy, Kirana O'Donnell.

Open

The Wangaratta Rovers Open women produced their strongest football after half-time but were unable to reel in a fast-starting Lavington Panthers side on Sunday.

The Panthers dominated the opening two quarters, holding the Rovers scoreless while building a commanding 51-point lead by the main break.

Despite the difficult position, Wangaratta responded with far greater intensity in the second half and began to create opportunities in attack.

The Rovers' persistence was rewarded in the third term when they broke through for three goals, matching Lavington's scoring output for the quarter and giving the supporters plenty to cheer about.

Wangaratta continued to compete to the final siren, adding another major in the last quarter as they finished the match strongly.

Final score: Wangaratta Rovers 4.3 (27) defeated by Lavington Panthers 13.13 (91).

Goals: Renea Macbain 2, Sarah Lavin, Molly Thomas.

Best players: Emily Cooper, Chloe Kungl, Emma Gosbell, Sarah Lavin, Caitlyn Rosser, Molly Thomas.

The Open women's side is the only Rovers group through to the postseason, finishing fourth on the ladder and set to take on Corowa Rutherglen in an elimination final this Sunday 9 August from 1pm at the Lavington Sports Ground.