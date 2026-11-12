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Finals a chance for rocket-rising Warriors

<p>THE FINAL PUSH: The Warriors have five matches left to make their case for finals, with a double header this weekend the first hurdle. PHOTO: Marc Bongers</p>\\n
<p>THE FINAL PUSH: The Warriors have five matches left to make their case for finals, with a double header this weekend the first hurdle. PHOTO: Marc Bongers</p>\\n

THE FINAL PUSH: The Warriors have five matches left to make their case for finals, with a double header this weekend the first hurdle. PHOTO: Marc Bongers

The door to the postseason is still open...
Nathan de Vries
November 12, 2026 • 01:00

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