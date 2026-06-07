An overcast sky, no breeze, a ground in good condition, despite the rain, and a generous King’s Birthday Weekend crowd welcomed the Saints and Magpies senior footballers onto McNamara Reserve for an important second versus third clash in round eight of O&M footy on Saturday.

The Saints started with energy and enthusiasm and dominated the game with the Magpies rarely getting ‘inside 50’.

Myrtleford undermined their dominance with inaccuracy and scored six behinds before Cooper Thomason scored the first goal of the game at the 19 minute mark.

Reilly Smith started up forward and contributed a couple of behinds while Jye Gribbin competed in the ruck with Ryley Sharp in support and had an impact around the ground.

Eventually the ‘Pies went forward, close to the end of the quarter, with Matt Hedin reading the ball off the pack to guide home their first major.

A change of momentum in the second quarter was signalled when Wangaratta won the ball out of the centre immediately and Aiden Tilley marked but ‘shanked’ his kick to miss everything.

Minutes later Tilley dribbled a goal from a sharp angle signalling that he would have a greater impact on the rest of the game.

Smith switched into the ruck for the Saints to renew his battle with Chris Knowles and the Saints answered back with a clever snap out of the pack by Josh Muraca.

Wangaratta mounted further pressure and with live wire Max Bihun up forward grabbing two quick goals followed by a long range shot from Braeden Marjanovic, the visitors finally had impact on the scoreboard.

To finish off the quarter Matt Hedin slotted a goal home from the 50 metre line after the siren, giving the 'Pies a 16 point lead at half time.

The third quarter saw the best football of the game with nine goals being scored.

Myrtleford went forward first with Jye Gribbin scoring immediately.

Tilley scrambled through the first of his two goals for the quarter and Wang followed when they won mid-field turnovers and Will O’Keefe and James McClounan were clear to run into the open goal.

Cam Barrett took a heavy knock in a marking contest as the Saints replied through Thomason and Matt Munro to stay in the game.

Thomason then goaled again late in the quarter but again the ‘Pies put the finishing touches to the quarter with a goal after the siren from Lachie Kennett, to hold a 19 points lead.

The last quarter started with Tilley taking a great fingertip mark and drove the ball home from the 50 metre line to give him a handful for the day.

McClounan to O’Keefe in the goal square and Bihun to Jack Mapleson at the 18 minute mark who made no mistake and the ‘Pies were home.

Wangaratta's defence through Lachie De Sebastiano, Matt Grossman, Michael Bordignon, Harry Smart, Pat Wright and Oscar Roberts stood up well to the Saints' pressure in the last quarter, with their only score being a late goal from Ryley Smith.

The 'Pies coaching panel would be well pleased with the 35 point ‘away’ win while Myrtleford would no doubt be disappointed; paying the price for their early inaccuracy.

GAME DETAILS

Myrtleford 1.7, 2.9, 6.13, 7.13.55 lost to Wangaratta 1.0, 6.2, 11.2, 14.6.90

GOALS: Wangaratta: A. Tilley 5, O. Roberts 2, M. Hedin 2, J. McClounan 1, J. Mapleson 1, B. Marjanovic 1, L. Kennett 1, W. O’Keefe 1.Myrtleford: C. Thomason 3, R. Smith 1, J. Gribbin 1, J. Muraca 1, M. Munro 1.

BEST: Wangaratta: J. Hewitt, H. Hewitt, C. Knowles, A. Tilley, M. Hedin, B. Melville. Myrtleford: N. Ferguson, R. Sharp, J. Muraca, M. Munro, C. Thomason, Z. Pethybridge.

WINS FOR RESERVES, THIRDS

In the earlier games the Wang Thirds held off the determined young Saints and made the most of their forward attacks and strong defence to record an 80 point win – 13.15.93 to 1.7.13.

Best players for the ‘Pies were Noah White, Nicholas Kjar and Rama Schultz and for the Saints Hamish Johnston, Noah Robb and Josh Bruneau.

The Reserves was a closely contested game.

With the Saints were coming off a good win last week, the Magpies were going to be tested.

Wangaratta stood up well and controlled the game to take a seven goal lead into the last quarter.

Thinking they had the game won they totally relaxed and the Saints grabbed the initiative and responded with five goals to get within 12 points.

A late goal gave Wang a better looking win, 11.7.73 to 8.6.54.