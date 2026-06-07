Wangaratta Rovers senior footballers maintained their perfect start to the season and cemented their ladder leader status with a convincing 30 point win over Lavington in front of a large crowd braving the wintery chill at WJ Findlay Oval on Saturday.

The home team led at every change, and were up by a game high 50 points at three quarter time, but eased off in the final quarter to be outscored five goals to one to give Panthers' fans something to cheer about.

It was still a dominant performance from the defending O&M premiers who remain undefeated atop the ladder, one game clear of Wangaratta Magpies, who beat Myrtleford by 35 points to go a game clear of the Saints.

Unlike their earlier season encounter when the Panthers pounced early to jump the Rovers, the home team set Saturday's win up by controlling the ball speed and being fierce in the contest early and remaining dominant throughout the first three quarters.

Potent Panthers' forward and leading league goal kicker Tim Oosterhoff booted the first major of the game within two minutes, but was well held by Jayce Mcquade in close quarters for the remainder of the match.

In fact, the strength of the Rover's settled backline, particularly Charles Ledger and Lochie O'Brien, stood up all day and continuously thwarted Panthers' forays forward.

Kieren Parnell played in the centre, rather than off back, and helped give the Rovers plenty of momentum alongside talented teenager Noah Scholte, who put in a best-on-ground performance rotating through the centre and on the wing, gaining plenty of possessions used to perfection with his polished skills.

Hard ball magnet Sam Cattapan was also among the Rovers' best, playing on-ball alongside ruckman Ed Dayman who arguably had his best game for the year and is a barometer for the team's form.

Nathan Cooper continued his good form as a deep forward, bagging five majors to add to similar bags in recent weeks while Will Christie was also strong in the contest.

"It was a pretty solid three quarters...a good all round performance from the team," Rovers' football operations manager Mario Antonello said after the game.

"Being up by 50 points at three quarter time allowed us to rest a couple of players in the final quarter.

"Fortunately there were no major injury worries."

Despite their perfect start, Antonello said the focus remains on the team building consistency and "everyone playing their role", noting the club is yet to have a game where everyone has been available, with the likes of Tom Boyd and Charlie Thompson missing Saturday's match.

While we're still a round away from the half way point of the home and away season, the prospect of another Rovers vs Magpies grand final is still very much alive, and momentum is only building for the next derby on Sunday, 28 June and the WJ Findlay Oval.

MATCH RESULTS

Wangaratta Rovers 2.5, 6.9, 10.13, 11.17.83 def Lavington 1.0, 3.2, 3.5, 8.5.53

GOALS: Wangaratta Rovers: N. Cooper 5, W. Christie 1, A. McCarthy 1, E. Dayman 1, K. Parnell 1, S. Cattapan 1, B. Filo 1. Lavington: T. Oosterhoff 2, S. Driscoll 1, N. Sedgwick 1, J. Glanvill 1, B. Sheridan 1, A. Cook 1, C. Sanson 1.

BEST: Wangaratta Rovers: N. Scholte, S. Cattapan, J. Mcquade, K. Parnell, E. Dayman, L. O’Brien. Lavington: W. Glanvill, J. Glanvill, C. Douglas, J. Hucker, h. wilson, R. Costello.

RESERVES, THIRDS SOLID WINS

Wangaratta Rovers' Reserves and Thirds teams both recorded solid wins over Lavington at the WJ Findlay Oval on Saturday.

Rovers won the reserves match by 38 points, 9.9.63 to 3.7.25, while the thirds' team won by a whopping 95 points, 16.13.109 to Lavington's 2.2.14.