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Four golds for Zeke on world stage

<p>GOLD-MEDAL SUCCESS: Zeke Peebles on the podium in Florida.</p>\\n
<p>GOLD-MEDAL SUCCESS: Zeke Peebles on the podium in Florida.</p>\\n

GOLD-MEDAL SUCCESS: Zeke Peebles on the podium in Florida.

Year 10 Cathedral College student Zeke Peebles has made his mark at an international level
Jordan Duursma
November 12, 2026 • 05:00

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