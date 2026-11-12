Four golds for Zeke on world stage

Year 10 student Zeke Peebles is returning home with four gold medals after a remarkable campaign at the 2026 World Barefoot Waterski Championships in Florida, USA. The Cathedral College student claimed the Junior Boys World Jump Champion, Junior Boys World Trick Champion and Overall Junior Boys World Champion titles, and helped Australia claim the Junior Team World Champions title. For the 16-year-old, the results were the reward for years on the water with his family and coach Pete O’Neill, followed by an intensive lead-up to the championships. Zeke said he had been training since he was very young, with sessions twice a day on most days as the competition approached. “We put a lot of time and effort into this, it didn’t just get given to us,” he said. Zeke’s mum, Amanda, said it was an incredible achievement, and it’s difficult to put into words just how proud the family is. “We had hoped he might make the podium in the jump event, particularly as he was ranked number one going into the competition, but coming home as a world champion exceeded our expectations,” she said. O’Neill, who has coached Zeke since he was a little boy, said the achievement was significant not only for the young skier but for the local community. “Zeke stood up and stole the day, it was awesome,” he said. O’Neill said Zeke had trained with him once or twice a week for about six years, while also spending plenty of time skiing with his parents and siblings. He said Zeke had arrived as the jumper to beat, but still had to deliver when it counted. “He’d trained well and he was confident,” he said. O’Neill said he believed Zeke had achieved personal bests across all three events, handling difficult conditions as other competitors struggled. He said years of tournament experience had helped Zeke develop the mental skills to cope with the pressure. “To do anything at a top level mentally just takes rehearsal and practice,” he said. The success was made more special by sharing the competition with long-time training mate Rhys Driscoll, who O’Neill said finished second in the jump event. “It was very special to share it together, really, because we’ve both been training pretty hard for such a big event,” Zeke said. With his mum and dad there to share the experience, Zeke marked the results at the presentation night before returning to congratulations from friends, teachers and the wider community. He credited his parents, who take him out in the boat, and O’Neill for helping him reach the world stage. O’Neill said the Peebles family’s close bond and shared love of skiing had been an important part of Zeke’s development. Looking ahead, the coach hoped Zeke could one day become a mainstay of the Australian team. "He has a real passion for the sport," O'Neill said. For now, Zeke plans to take a short break before getting back into training, with his sights set on success in the next age division. “I plan to have a little break and then get straight back into it,” he said.