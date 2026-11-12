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Galen to host inaugural Timor-Leste footy fundraiser

<p>SCORING POINTS FOR TIMOR-LESTE: Galen Catholic College will break in their new scoreboard with their upcoming fundraising footy match, the Year 7 and 8 Football Program\\'s Timor-Leste Cup. Pictured are teachers Aron Lombardi (far left) and Jeremy Campbell (far right), joined by (from left) year 7 student Harry Gumley and year 8 student Harry Edwards. PHOTOS: Grace Fredsberg</p>\\n
<p>SCORING POINTS FOR TIMOR-LESTE: Galen Catholic College will break in their new scoreboard with their upcoming fundraising footy match, the Year 7 and 8 Football Program\\'s Timor-Leste Cup. Pictured are teachers Aron Lombardi (far left) and Jeremy Campbell (far right), joined by (from left) year 7 student Harry Gumley and year 8 student Harry Edwards. PHOTOS: Grace Fredsberg</p>\\n

SCORING POINTS FOR TIMOR-LESTE: Galen Catholic College will break in their new scoreboard with their upcoming fundraising footy match, the Year 7 and 8 Football Program's Timor-Leste Cup. Pictured are teachers Aron Lombardi (far left) and Jeremy Campbell (far right), joined by (from left) year 7 student Harry Gumley and year 8 student Harry Edwards. PHOTOS: Grace Fredsberg

Footy and fundraising go hand in hand, and Galen Catholic College will present its own fusion of the two.
Grace Fredsberg
November 12, 2026 • 01:00

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