Galen to host inaugural Timor-Leste footy fundraiser

SCORING POINTS FOR TIMOR-LESTE: Galen Catholic College will break in their new scoreboard with their upcoming fundraising footy match, the Year 7 and 8 Football Program's Timor-Leste Cup. Pictured are teachers Aron Lombardi (far left) and Jeremy Campbell (far right), joined by (from left) year 7 student Harry Gumley and year 8 student Harry Edwards. PHOTOS: Grace Fredsberg