Galen to host inaugural Timor-Leste footy fundraiser

If you thought footy season was over, you’d be mistaken. Galen Catholic College have invited the Wangaratta community to the school for a fundraising footy match - the inaugural Timor-Leste Cup - on Thursday 19 November. Organiser and schoolteacher Aron Lombardi said the match is aimed at raising funds for communities in Timor-Leste while continuing to bolster the personal growth of the Year 7 and 8 Football Program. The fundraiser of choice is a testament to the strong ties the school, or more specifically, former deputy principal Jim Samon, has forged with Timor-Leste over the years. “He helped create an experience that has impacted generations of Galen students,” Mr Lombardi said. The experience in question is the school’s annual Timor-Leste immersion program, which allows year 11 students and staff to visit the country to deliver direct, grassroots support to the communities there. “The Timor-Leste Cup gives us an opportunity to raise money in a way that our students genuinely enjoy, while also supporting a cause that is an important part of the Galen community," Mr Lombardi said. “Jim dedicated many years to supporting communities in Timor-Leste and played a significant role in growing and strengthening the Timor-Leste Immersion Program.” It also pays tribute to the focus of the Year 7 and 8 Football Program, the very item which first inspired the initiative. “When we started the Year 7 and 8 Football Program in term 4 last year, one of our main goals was to focus on being a good person,” Mr Lombardi said. He said fellow teacher Jeremy Campbell suggested linking the program with Galen's Timor-Leste Immersion to direct funds toward a great and very much personal cause. “Last year, students in the football program made donations throughout the term, but we felt there was an opportunity to have an even greater impact." The best part is, there is no entry fee, with patrons instead encouraged to make a donation via the barbecue breakfast or the donation collection buckets. First bounce will be at 7.15am and will finish off just before school starts at 8.30am. The winning team will be awarded the Timor-Leste Cup, as will individuals for the Jim Samon best on ground medals. The Sebas Santos medal, named after a friend from Timor Leste, will also be awarded to the player with the best spirit. “The bigger the crowd the more successful the game will be and hopefully it is a great experience for spectators," Mr Lombardi said. "We know Wangaratta loves football and it gives the whole community a chance to watch a great game played for a great cause."