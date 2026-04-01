It really does not get better than this.

The 2026 Ovens and Murray Football Netball League season gets underway this Good Friday, 3 April with a Wangaratta derby across the afternoon and evening in what’s sure to be an absolute cracker.

Gates open at Norm Minns Oval from 12pm on Good Friday, to allow the anticipated throng to filter through before the action really heats up.

Leading off will be the under 15s netball from 1pm, before the thirds kickstart the drama on the footy field from 2pm.

The under 17s netball will commence at 2.20pm, before a massive C grade netball clash set for a 3.40pm start.

The Magpies and Rovers will battle it out for premiership points just a few short months after they met in the C grade grand final last season, which saw the Rovers come away with the win and the flag by just two goals.

No doubt the ‘Pies will be out for revenge.

Reserves football action is slated to kick off from 4pm, with B grade netball from 5pm and the A grade from 6.20pm.

Capping it off is a senior derby grand final replay under lights from 6pm, with the Magpies hosting the reigning premier Rovers in a mouth-watering match-up which is sure to be the focal point of eyes across the league.

One of the most scintillating grand finals of recent years, the ‘Pies fell at the final hurdle after a stunning run through finals last season, with the Rovers going back-to-back, 9.7 (61) to 6.10 (46).

After a strong off-season which saw the black and white sign some exceptional talent locally and from further afield, Magpies coach Jason Heatley said his charges were primed to rip into the season against the old enemy.

“We’re ready to play, absolutely no question,” he said.

“You don’t fully know the answer to that until you get tested under real pressure, and Rovers are clearly the yardstick - that excites us, we’re not shying away from anything.

“I think the simple reality is the best side won last year, we acknowledge that, and to compete we’ve got to get better, individually and as a team.”

Heatley said there would be plenty of new faces for the Magpie faithful to get to know, as they looked to improve across the lines with slick movement.

“We’re going to be a totally different side, we’ll be a minimum of six, maybe 10 players different from the last time we played,” he said.

“We’re going to have a different look, we knew our list was going to transition again a little bit and that’s okay.

“That’s why we put a lot of work into it and a lot of work into our kids coming through.

“We’re into year two of where we want to get to, and moving the footy more efficiently and being able to get more looks has been a focus, as well as some work around the footy.”

Be sure to get down to Norm Minns Oval from 12pm to take in one of the best days of local footy and netball on the calendar.

“One thing I reckon the two clubs do is they engage their community really well,” Heatley said.

“We certainly know our members, our sponsors, our volunteers, the families and friends of our players, we want them welcomed, and the mob across the road are no different.

“We want to put on a show for everyone, and we’d love people to come and watch it, and I think the Wang’ culture across the whole town is really strong.”