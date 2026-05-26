It was a high-scoring weekend of senior football in the Ovens and King league, with the average winning margin from the five games a gargantuan 85 points.

North Wangaratta continued to be one of the biggest improvers from last season, banking a 110-point win over King Valley at home, 24.10 (154) to 7.2 (44).

A four goal to one opening quarter would give the Hawks some breathing room, but a damaging second quarter, combined with frugal defensive play, saw North Wangaratta head into the main break up by 45 points.

The Hawks would continue the onslaught after the break, banging through six goals in the third quarter to effectively ice the game.

Jayden Adamo was the main target in front of goal, finishing with a bag of six, while Jhye Devine and Corey Smith kicked four each.

It’s another example of the type of high scoring football which has seen the Hawks surge into the top two.

The Hawks have upped their offensive output this season, going from averaging 82 points per game in 2025 up to 106 points in 2026.

For King Valley, Scott Jansen and Lachie Barbour impressed, with seven individual goal kickers for the Roos.

Elsewhere, Whorouly simply dominated Goorambat, recording their sixth win of the year with a 24.16 (160) to 1.6 (12) win over the Bats.

The match was essentially over by half-time, with the Lions holding a 10-goal margin.

Ball movement was tough for the Bats, who were kept goalless until the final term when Brayden Stepien steered one through to give the visitors something to cheer about, while playing coach Jamie Dunne was named in the best for the Bats.

Whorouly had 11 players kick at least one goal, with defender-turned-forward Max Scott finishing with five off his boot, and Jessie Smith, Will Allen and Paul Glanville among the best on ground.

Milawa picked up their third win of the year in a free-flowing match with Benalla All Blacks, 19.16 (130) to 13.7 (85).

The Panthers were just two goals from the good after the first quarter, but Milawa started to get their game going through the second term, where an eight goal to four period of play really separated the two teams.

While they fought valiantly, Benalla could not rein in the Dees, as they kicked their way to a 45-point win.

Dan Bihun, Xavier Ham and Jordan Lampi were influential for Milawa, while Benalla’s Spencer Hunter kicked four goals for the Panthers.

Bonnie Doon were able to take a 32-point win over Greta at the Doon in a see-sawing contest, with the Bombers coming in 16.10 (106) to 11.8 (74).

A 20-point lead at quarter time to the home side was flipped to a two-point deficit by the half.

The second half belonged to the Bombers, keeping the Blues to just three goals after half-time while booting nine of their own, including five goals straight in the fourth quarter.

Jackson Macaulay kicked five goals for the Bombers, while Frazer Judd led the scoring for the Blues with seven.

Over at Moyhu, the Hoppers completely overpowered Tarrawingee, kicking eight of the last nine goals on their way to a 20.14 (134) to 7.2 (44) win.

Moyhu led by 38 points at the long break, but an avalanche of one-way football saw the margin balloon out to the eventual 90 points.

David McDonald kicked six goals in a best on ground performance, while Tom Salmon, Deacon Cleal and Will Creed were among the best for the Bulldogs.