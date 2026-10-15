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Godenzi earns Big V call up

<p>THE BIG V: Tanner Godenzi will be taking the mound, representing his state for the 2027 Australian Youth Championships early next year. PHOTO: Bailey Zimmermann</p>\\n
<p>THE BIG V: Tanner Godenzi will be taking the mound, representing his state for the 2027 Australian Youth Championships early next year. PHOTO: Bailey Zimmermann</p>\\n

THE BIG V: Tanner Godenzi will be taking the mound, representing his state for the 2027 Australian Youth Championships early next year. PHOTO: Bailey Zimmermann

Tanner Godenzi selected in Victorian Under 18 Baseball squad to compete at nationals
Bailey Zimmermann
October 15, 2026 • 01:00

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