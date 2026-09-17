Grading shakeup in WDCA

While there’s still footy and netball to be played both locally and on the sport’s largest stage, spring in the air for many people can only mean cricket season is right around the corner. The Wangaratta and District Cricket Association has been hard at work during the offseason, and the 2026/27 senior season will have a different look to previous iterations. In an email sent to clubs, the WDCA confirmed they have scrapped the A reserve competition, moving to a three-tiered senior competition consisting of A grade, B grade and C grade. The association was forced to remove A reserve from the season structure due to only receiving nominations from three teams. The A grade and C grade formats will remain the same as they were in previous seasons, with A grade the premier competition consisting of 40 overs per team with a white four-piece ball, mandatory coloured clothing, and a 12.30pm start, with T20 matches making up part of the season, while C grade will play 36 overs per side with a red two-piece ball, wearing whites, with matches from 1.30pm. The B grade competition will move to replace the now-defunct A reserve grade and act as a feeder competition to the highest level of cricket in the area. B grade will now start at 1pm, play 40-over innings, with coloured tops and a red four-piece ball. Currently, A grade consists of eight teams, while B grade will comprise of 12 teams and C grade of 14. The Wangaratta and District Cricket Association season is set to commence on Saturday 10 October for A grade, while the rest of the senior competitions will commence a week later on 17 October. The A grade T20 season will commence on Saturday 12 December, with the final on Saturday 9 January 2027. Saturday 19 December will be the last round of matches before the Christmas/New Year break, with the year resuming on 16 January, with B and C grade finals from 27 February and A grade semi-finals on 6 March. Grand final weekend is set for Saturday 13 March, with the Sunday set aside as a reserve day. Details on the makeup of the junior competition will be revealed in coming weeks.