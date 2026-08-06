Water polo will return to Wangaratta later this month, with residents invited to test their skills at a Water Polo Come and Try Day on Saturday 29 August at the Wangaratta Sports and Aquatic Centre's (WSAC) outdoor pool.

Held in partnership with Water Polo Victoria, the event will give people of all ages the opportunity to learn the basics of the sport and take part in introductory games and activities, regardless of previous experience.

Water polo is a fast-paced team sport that combines swimming, ball skills, and teamwork.

While popular in many parts of Australia, opportunities to try the sport can be limited in regional communities.

Participants will take part in introductory drills, skill-building activities, and modified games, guided by coaches from Water Polo Victoria in a welcoming and supportive environment.

"Water polo combines fitness, teamwork and enjoyment in a unique way, and we're looking forward to introducing more people in Wangaratta to the sport," Chloe Lim of Water Polo Victoria said.

"Events like this are often the first step for people who go on to play regularly, and we hope the community embraces the chance to dive in and give it a go."

Leon Newton, Rural City of Wangaratta's sports, aquatics and events precent manager, said it was crucial to bring sports like water polo to the area.

"Bringing opportunities like this to Wangaratta is important, as it allows people of all ages to try different sports close to home and discover activities they will potentially enjoy for years to come,” he said.

“The outdoor pool is a valued community asset, and we’re excited to see people using it to learn new skills, stay active and enjoy the facility throughout the season.”

The sessions are open to both junior and adult participants, with a focus on creating a welcoming environment for first-time players.

The event coincides with the opening of WSAC's outdoor pool for the 2026/27 season.

The outdoor pool remains a popular destination during the warmer months, catering for lap swimming, recreation, swimming programs and community sport.

The water polo come and try day is on Saturday 29 August, and costs $5.12 with promo code Come&Try26

To register visit www.revolutionise.com.au/wpvic/events/368405, and to learn more visit www.wsac.vic.gov.au/About-us/Whats-On/Water-Polo-WSAC.