It was a drizzly day at Birallee Park, Wodonga, as the Wangaratta Rovers under 12s, 15s and Opens female football sides took on the Wodonga Raiders, while the under 18s played Thurgoona Bulldogs.

Under 12

The under 12 team showed strong determination despite a heavy loss to Wodonga Raiders on the weekend.

The Raiders got off to a fast start and built a big lead early, but the Rovers kept working hard and were rewarded with their first scores in the second term.

Under constant pressure, Wangaratta’s defence battled bravely, while the team never dropped their heads throughout the match.

Although Raiders ran out the game, the Rovers’ effort and teamwork were positives to take into future games.

Final score: Wangaratta Rovers 0.5 (5) defeated by Wodonga Raiders 16.14 (110).

Best Players: Aviana Gilberto, Chloe Rooks, Cassidy Thomson, Mya Lovelle, Mia Lepoidevin, Una Morgan.

Under 15

Wangaratta Rovers under 15 girls delivered an impressive performance, comfortably accounting for Wodonga Raiders on the weekend.

The Rovers set the tone early with 2.2 in the first quarter and continued to build their lead through the first half.

Strong ball movement and consistent pressure saw them extend to 6.2 by half-time.

They maintained control after the break, adding to their tally before finishing the match at 8.3 (51), while keeping the Raiders scoreless across all four quarters.

A complete team effort and disciplined defence were key highlights in a dominant win.

Final score: Wangaratta Rovers 8.3 (51) defeated Wodonga Raiders 0.0 (0).

Goals: Isabelle Foster 6, Aviva Lovelle, Ames Rea.

Best players: Isabelle Foster, Paige-Lee Dummett, Ames Rea, Bella Boulton, Willow Wilson, Kirana Odonnell.

Under 18

Wangaratta Rovers under 18 girls fought bravely but fell to Thurgoona Bulldogs in a tough contest.

The Bulldogs built their lead early, keeping the Rovers scoreless through the first three quarters.

Despite the scoreboard pressure, Wangaratta continued to compete strongly and were rewarded late with a goal in the final term.

Final score: Wangaratta Rovers 1.1 (7) defeated by Thurgoona Bulldogs 5.6 (36).

Goals: Lily Gibb.

Best players: Lily Gibb, Abbey Waide, Lily Currie Fraser, Erin Collins, Bella Boulton, Kirana O’Donnell.

Open

Wangaratta Rovers Open women faced a strong Wodonga Raiders side, battling hard in a difficult contest on the weekend.

The Raiders controlled play from the outset, building a sizeable lead with consistent scoring across all four quarters.

Despite the pressure, the Rovers continued to compete and were rewarded late, getting on the scoreboard in the final term.

Final score: Wangaratta Rovers 0.1 (1) defeated by Wodonga Raiders 20.18 (138).

Best players: Emma Gosbell, Kaea Tua, Amy Collins, Clare Usher, Sophie Boyle.