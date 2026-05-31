Wangaratta’s senior football teams showed no signs of rust in their first matches back after the bye, with both the Rovers and Magpies banking wins by significant margins.

At home on Saturday, Wangaratta Rovers cruised to a 93-point victory over the struggling Wodonga Raiders, 18.10 (118) to 3.7 (25).

After a roaring five goal to one opening term, scoring slowed for the Hawks through the second quarter, only putting on three goals.

Nevertheless, it was a defensive masterclass from the home side, with their back six limiting Raiders to just the one goal, allowing the Hawks to head into the rooms feeling good about their 42-point lead.

The dam broke after half-time, with the Rovers piling on goal after goal to put the game to bed.

Dylan Wilson got off the chain, kicking three in the first five minutes, as the Hawks would kick seven of the eight goals in the third quarter to head into the final huddle with an insurmountable 79-point lead.

The fourth quarter was nothing more than a formality, and while the Raiders kicked a third goal, the Rovers were far too strong.

Nathan Cooper led the scoring with six majors off his boot, bringing his season total to 17 to sit equal fourth on the Doug Strang leaderboard, while Justin Lewis, Alex McCarthy, and Lochie O’Brien turned in brilliant performances.

The Rovers maintain their stranglehold on the senior competition, undefeated from their seven matches played.

Meanwhile, over at Corowa, the Magpies came away from John Foord Oval with their heads held high after a 12.19 (91) to 3.1 (19) win over the Roos.

While they dominated open play, inaccuracy in front of goal from the Magpies kept Corowa in the contest, with the black and white kicking 4.10 by the long break, just 27 points in the lead.

However, sheer weight of numbers of forward entries and shots on goal were enough to do the deed over the Roos, while defensively, Wangaratta kept Corowa Rutherglen to just the single goal after half-time.

The Magpies had eight players hit the scoreboard, led by Fraser Ellis with three goals, while Mathew Grossman, Oscar Roberts and Chris Knowles were named among the best on ground.

It sets the stage for a massive King’s Birthday weekend clash with Myrtleford, with both sides heading into the encounter even on points ahead of the top-three showdown.