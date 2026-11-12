Healthier list gives Warriors Women hope for double-header

Wangaratta Warriors women are looking forward to the challenge of completing their first double-header weekend with the expected return of several key players. Last weekend's scheduled double-header was torpedoed due to player unavailability but the player roster has made a dramatic recovery since then according to coach Julie Richardson. The team expects to welcome back Scarlett Mullavey, Portia Johnston, Carly Perso and Zara Berry for the Albury Cougars on Saturday but will miss Mia Ford, Anna Ford, and Chaye Crimmins, but with those three expected to play Sunday against the Shepparton Gators. "We plan for everyone else to be taking the court on Saturday," Richardson said. "Our focus at training this week was on our defence, trying to contain the scoring options from the Cougars will be another challenge. "With our main scorers out [the Fords and Crimmins], we will focus on our offence without them, creating new options and asking others to step up in this area. "Back in this week are Tessa Clayton, Scarlett and Carly, while Zara will play limited time depending on her recovery. "I hope to see our 'bigs' team up together for the first time with Carly on the court, and we will be looking forward to her leadership on the court." The Cougars match will give the Warriors a rare chance to work with an almost full strength side before taking on the Gators THE next day. Ruby Richardson is the only out at this stage for the Sunday game due to a family engagement and the players will be fired up for a good showing on their home court. "I am hoping we can have the home crowd support again like we enjoyed last Sunday, and with nearly a full squad I believe we can match it with the Gators," Richardson said. "They have a good range of scorers across the team which is one thing that is a major factor for us. "We need to build more scoring options and shut theirs down. "It is in effect our first double header, so recovery and preparation is going to be a key for our learning this weekend. "I said to the girls this week that I am proud of their efforts, four games in we are progressing and we will keep enjoying our basketball while learning. "The journey is not perfect but we are progressing and that is all we can keep doing." For the Ford twins, missing Saturday night's game due to work commitments was frustrating but it made them even keener for Sunday's home match against Gators. Although just 18 years of age, Mia and Anna have become integral players in the Warriors squad and admit it has been a steep learning curve in the CBL. Mia has scored 26 points in three games while Anna has 24, sharing the scoring with Chaye Crimmins (28 points) and Scarlett Mullarvey (27 points). "It's a lot different to under age basketball, it's a lot more physical, and against more mature bodies," Mia said. The challenge has been met enthusiastically by both players who are also both talented netballers, first with Moyhu and now at Wangaratta Rovers. "It's pushed me a lot harder having to play against more experienced players," Anna said. Considering the pair only took up the sport when they were 14 because their brother started playing, there is plenty of upside for Mia and Anna and the Warriors as the season goes on. Warriors meet Albury Cougars at 4pm Saturday at the Lauren Jackson Arena followed by Sunday's game against Shepparton Gators at noon on WSAC show court one.