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Healthier list gives Warriors Women hope for double-header

<p>TAKING THE CHALLENGE IN THEIR STRIDE: Mia and Anna Ford have become key players for Wangaratta warriors in their first season in open company. PHOTO: Shane Douthie</p>\\n
<p>TAKING THE CHALLENGE IN THEIR STRIDE: Mia and Anna Ford have become key players for Wangaratta warriors in their first season in open company. PHOTO: Shane Douthie</p>\\n

TAKING THE CHALLENGE IN THEIR STRIDE: Mia and Anna Ford have become key players for Wangaratta warriors in their first season in open company. PHOTO: Shane Douthie

Warriors Women will welcome several key players this weekend
Shane Douthie
November 12, 2026 • 01:00

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