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Heart-pumping action trackside on Cup Day

<p>LOCAL REPRESENTATION: Densetsu, trained by Wangaratta trainer Andrew Dale, won the last race of the day at the Ovens Ford Melbourne Cup Day at the Wangaratta Turf Club. PHOTOS: Racing Photos</p>\\n
<p>LOCAL REPRESENTATION: Densetsu, trained by Wangaratta trainer Andrew Dale, won the last race of the day at the Ovens Ford Melbourne Cup Day at the Wangaratta Turf Club. PHOTOS: Racing Photos</p>\\n

LOCAL REPRESENTATION: Densetsu, trained by Wangaratta trainer Andrew Dale, won the last race of the day at the Ovens Ford Melbourne Cup Day at the Wangaratta Turf Club. PHOTOS: Racing Photos

Six races in stunning sunshine
Nathan de Vries
November 5, 2026 • 01:00

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Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 4 November, 2026

Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 4 November, 2026
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