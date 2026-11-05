Heart-pumping action trackside on Cup Day

Melbourne Cup Day at the Wangaratta Turf Club may have had a wet start with the rain, but the sun came out and bathed the venue in glorious sunshine for the thousands of eager racegoers who tried to tango with Lady Luck. The action kicked off from 12.15pm with Naval Command ($2.20) surging to victory ahead of Ben Brisbourne’s Frosted Amber ($2.20) and Craig Weeding’s Royal Overture ($1.50). The 1590m maiden race two was taken out by Riverlea Prince ($3.80), while New Zealand filly Cerusa ($2.30) was first past the post in the 2000m race three. Prestige Geoffrey ($3.50) and John Fitzgerald’s Cumbrian Queen ($6) also took home wins in the BM52 handicap races, before Andrew Dale’s Densetsu ($3) capped the day with a win in race six by less than half a length. “We had a fantastic six-race program for Ovens Ford Melbourne Cup Day, with competitive fields and some great racing throughout the afternoon,” Wangaratta Turf Club CEO Emma Merlo said. “It was particularly pleasing to see our regional racing talent enjoying success, with Wodonga-based jockey Cory Parish having a terrific day in the saddle, riding two winners. “Cory capped off the meeting with a win aboard Densetsu for Wangaratta trainer Andrew Dale, which was a fantastic way to finish the day with a local connection in the winner's circle. “Jake Duffy also enjoyed success aboard Prestige Geoffrey, and it was great to see so many familiar faces from the North East racing circuit competing throughout the program.” Attentions already turn to the festive season, with the turf club deep into preparations for the upcoming events. “Our next race meeting is Monday 16 November, but we're already gearing up for one of our biggest events of the year, the Insite Real Estate Christmas Party Races on Saturday 5 December,” Merlo said. “It's always a fantastic day to celebrate the festive season with friends, family and workmates, and we're looking forward to another huge crowd enjoying great country racing, hospitality and entertainment. “After the success of Melbourne Cup Day, we're excited to keep that momentum going into December.”