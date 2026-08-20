It will be a finals atmosphere for the last A grade netball home game before finals when Wangaratta Magpies host Wodonga at the Norm Minns Oval on Saturday.

In the perfect entree to the playoffs, it pits third and fourth against each other, although the home side has far more to play for with a chance to finally book their ticket to the finals.

It's also the Magpies' Past Players and Sponsors Day which should add to the occasion and attendance.

Coach Shea Cunningham said she couldn’t ask for a better lead-in to the finals.

"Wodonga are sitting equal first on points and have been one of the benchmark teams all season," she said.

"We expect a big crowd, a finals-like atmosphere and a contest that will test both sides.

"It’s a great opportunity for us to measure ourselves against one of the competition’s best heading into September."

The Magpies matched it with the Bulldogs for three quarters earlier this year until being overrun in the last but Wangaratta are now playing a better brand of four quarter netball.

"The last time we played them it was a wet, cold day and the slippery court conditions probably impacted both teams," Cunningham said.

"We were able to match them for long periods, but they showed why they’re one of the competition's best sides by finishing strongly.

"Since then, I think our group has continued to grow.

"We’re playing with more confidence, we’re fitter and we’ve built some strong form over the back half of the season.

"That said, we know Wodonga will present a huge challenge."

The Magpies focus this week was on playing possession netball under pressure and maintaining concentration for longer periods.

"Wodonga are a tough, young side with very accurate goalers, a physical midcourt and they never back away from a contest," Cunningham said.

"Against quality opposition you can’t afford lapses in concentration, so a big focus for us will be valuing the ball and sticking to our processes for four quarters.

"We're really looking forward to the challenge.

"It should be a fantastic contest for supporters."

Wangaratta Rovers also have the chance for a strong finish to the 2026 season when they take on the Saints at Myrtleford this weekend.

The young Hawks enjoyed a 30 goal win over Myrtleford at the end of June and have been playing consistent netball since, while the Saints have notched two wins since and also sit on three wins for the season.

Coach Stacey lamb said her squad have been playing great netball and were still fabulous to coach.

"They never miss a training, buy into what we are teaching them and can implement our structures and learnings into a game," she said.

"To go with all that, they are wonderful people and strong role models for our community; they are teachers, doctors, physios and young women who have just finished school or are still in year 12 that support and give back to our club and community.

"We have a lot of fun at training but also keep learning.

"As a coaching panel we get a lot of joy and motivation from the players.

"While we are at round 18 and the season is finishing up, the enjoyment, motivation and vibe is still high.

"As a head coach that gives me so much joy."

But Lamb added that despite the paucity of victories of late, her A graders were playing some great netball.

"We can score goals fast and lots of them, with the firepower of Sami K [Kreltszheim] and Sophia [Pasquali] we are consistently scoring around 50 goals each game.

"We know our defence end with Sam Braithwaite, Lily Palmer and Lara Judd can win the ball as can our mid with Holy McCarthy and Ellie MIller.

"Our mid court can remain fresh and different with Bec Kreltszheim as a strong, creative wing attack."

Lamb said Myrtleford this week was a great opportunity for all the Hawks netball teams to not only have a great day out but also to finish the year off well.

"Our under 15s are playing some wonderful netball,they have grown so much under the coaching of Ellie Miller and have an opportunity to get a good win," she said.

"The under 17s are fourth and Myrtleford are third.

"A, B and C grade had great wins last time we played them but we know no game is a given.

"We will need to work hard and play solid netball for 60 minutes to have a chance if doing that again."