High noon home court return for Warriors

After a tough opener to the Country Basketball Season (CBL) season against Echuca Pirates, Wangaratta Warriors are pumped to play their first home game this Sunday against Wodonga Wolves. Coach Julie Richardson said despite last week's 41-73 loss, there were plenty of positives to take out of the game. "Tess Clayton was good at both ends of the court, she created strong cuts in offence to offer good options for us," Richardson said. "Her defence was strong with good talk and movement to defend the space and take strong rebounds "Scarlett Mullavey top scored with 19 points, making good offensive decisions to create scoring options. "We are looking forward to the home game. "Each game we will learn from it and, hopefully, transfer our learning on the training track to our games." After her effort against the Pirates, Scarlett and her scoring power should provide some excitement for spectators, along with Zara Berry creating options at both ends, The young Warriors will also be boosted with the return of a few quality players including the appearance of seasoned point guard Chaye Crimmins. "Chaye will be a great asset to control the point position and lead the team," Richardson said. "Mia and Anna Ford return after school commitments last week- they will step into the guard rolls and contribute to strong defensive pressure." Julia Harvey is the only out at this stage, missing this week due to other commitments. Still, it will be a big ask against the Wolves who have already played four games this season, notching two wins and two losses to sit mid-table in the competition, although one of those wins was by forfeit over Echuca. One of their key players, and a name familiar to followers of Ovens and Murray netball, is Mollie Moylan, who has racked up 70 points this season in just two games, along with Emerson O'Neill with a tally of 38 points in three games. Richardson said she would be waiting to see their final line-up on the day before implementing counter measures. "Depending on their line up, as it has changed over the last couple of games, will influence our game plan," she said. "Wolves have experience at this level, are strong across the both ends of the court, and have a strong inside and outside game. "This week's focus for us at training was defensive footwork and the use of peripheral vision on the court. "Whatever happens, we will keep forging ahead with our offensive plays and building on intensity in our overall game." Tip off at WSAC is at noon on Sunday followed by the men at 2pm, also keen for a quick rebound from their opening game. A defensive end to determine Warriors men’s fate in grudge match Restricting a hot-shooting Wodonga Wolves team to 80 points or less will be the key to a major Wangaratta men’s CBL upset according to their coach Adam Maher. In their three games so far, the Wolves are averaging a league high 100.75 points per game behind prime movers Mateo Hanley and Brock Thompson, who combined for 69 points between them last week. Maher said he and his team would be embracing the challenge of being on their fundamentals without the ball. “We've got to defend that 20 points per quarter and make sure we can keep them to a modest total,” he said. “We’ll be working on our defence and our finishing, the times we did get to the basket last week we didn’t finish. “We’re one week in, I think we’ll have a bit more feel for each other now and I think I’ll have a better idea on rotations.’ Maher was assistant coach at the Wolves last year while sons Charlie, Sam and Cooper Newton all played for the team while the Warriors were in recess. “It’ll be good to get them on the court opposing some of the guys they were playing with last year,” he said. Charlie Maher and Harry Pople will come into the young squad for this week to bolster the Warriors’ stocks at the guard positions. Wodonga's men have two wins and two losses but will be backing up against Wangaratta after a Saturday night confrontation with Myrtleford Saints, which could open the door for the Warriors. Both matches will be on WSAC's show court one which should draw a large home crowd to spur the players on in their return to the CBL.