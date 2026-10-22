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High noon home court return for Warriors

<p>Warrior Women line up before their season opener last week against Echuca Pirates.</p>\\n
<p>Warrior Women line up before their season opener last week against Echuca Pirates.</p>\\n

Warrior Women line up before their season opener last week against Echuca Pirates.

Wangaratta Warriors women host their first home game at WSAC Sunday 25 October at noon
Shane Douthie
October 22, 2026 • 01:00

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