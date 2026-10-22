High stakes, high fashion, and heart-stopping volleys

The Oxley Hall buzzed with an electrifying energy last Monday night as it played host to the spectacular final round of the social table tennis competition. Twenty-four "world-class" competitors, elegantly supported by four dedicated spectators, all dressed to the nines, gathered for this prestigious occasion. The opening match proved to be a nail-biter that set a breathtaking precedent. Ruth Shalders was in top form, along with Jason Mullins hit the floor running against town flyers Debbie Brunken and Manni Polos. Despite the initial onslaught, Brunken and Polos showed incredible resilience, harboring no thoughts of conceding early. After Mullins and Shalders quickly registered a commanding 11-5 lead, Debbie and Manni gradually evened the score at 15 each. In an exhilarating point-for-point battle, the tension held until Debbie hit a decisive corner of the table, capturing the win by a "hair’s breath". Next to the tables was the highly anticipated clash between Gary Coad and Sharene Gervasoni, against Pete Spring and Mick Gervasoni. In a showstopper of a match, they brought their opponents "down to earth". The lead fluctuated dramatically, "like a fiddler’s elbow" until one triumphant pair finally yelled "we won" cementing another memorable chapter in the night's unfolding drama. The third clash featured the experienced pairing of Neil Brock and Robert White, each having already played a "dozen" games this season. They lined up to face the challenges of the Spring brothers, Hugh and Jack, in a contest that showcased every facet of the modern game. Both pairs gave and took hard-earned lessons, utilising every trick in the book. With Neil and Robert employing all the subtle skills of the "old style" game and the "Springer's" hitting with incredible power right in the moment, it was a match from which everyone learned a thing or two. In a stunningly close finish, it came as no surprise when final scores revealed that a tie-breaker was needed to separate them. One of the evening's most captivating matches saw Lyla Porter and Amanda Van Der Peel taking on Harriet Day and Amanda’s son, Ryan. Lyla and Amanda entered "in fine form", ready to defend their court. Harriet and Ryan, the "surprise packet", displayed incredible athleticism and determination. Spectators declared that while every point was "deadly earnest", the game was a joy to watch, full of surprises and remarkable rallies. Adding to the evening's flair was Graham Stephens who, true to the night's theme, arrived dressed in his dinner suit and bow tie. Stephens, described as "right in the groove", partnered with Neil "Will I Am" Warwick. They lined up to test their mettle against "lithe and lively" Greta Day and "down by the river" Martin Butcher. The resulting "ding dong race to the wire" had the crowd enthralled. It was a remarkable performance by all, and spectators agreed justice was served when the final scores were revealed, confirming that both pairs had truly won in the spirit of the game. The night’s play concluded with a match that perfectly encapsulated the unique spirit of the Oxley Table Tennis Club. Charlotte Graham and Lucy Uebergang took on Richard Morgan and Neil Spurgeon in a game that although played at the top of their form, everyone found time to enjoy the moment. In a very evenly contested game, each player relied on their partner, resulting in moments of both focus and shared joy. Although not swinging a bat on this night, the dedication of the spectators Cheryl Coad, Kylie Morgan, June Uebergang, and Maria Metavesi was recognised. Their supportive presence added another layer of warmth to the already vibrant atmosphere. Following this hugely popular and successful season, everyone gathered for a group photograph. Club stalwart Richard Morgan took a moment to formally thank June Uebergang for her invaluable assistance and input into the year’s weekly get-together. In turn, June thanked everyone for their untiring and enthusiastic support throughout the year. The entire competition can be summarised in the words of a final tribute to Frank Sinatra, with all involved concluding, in unison: "We did it our way!"