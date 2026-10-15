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Hill rides to sixth at gravel world championships

<p>READY FOR ACTION: Wangaratta cyclist Paul Hill at the UCI Gravel World Championships in Nannup, Western Australia last weekend.</p>\\n
<p>READY FOR ACTION: Wangaratta cyclist Paul Hill at the UCI Gravel World Championships in Nannup, Western Australia last weekend.</p>\\n

READY FOR ACTION: Wangaratta cyclist Paul Hill at the UCI Gravel World Championships in Nannup, Western Australia last weekend.

Local cyclist Paul Hill finished sixth in his age group at the UCI Gravel World Championships
Jordan Duursma
October 15, 2026 • 05:00
Updated, October 15, 2026 • 05:02

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